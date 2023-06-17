Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ford Motor Co. announced last month that it would not remove AM radio from 2024 vehicle models. The surprise announcement comes on the heels of a bipartisan bill requiring auto manufacturers to maintain AM radio capabilities in all new vehicles at no additional cost to consumers.

Known as the AM for Every Vehicle Act, the measure addresses the recent trend in manufacturers choosing to phase out AM radios from electric vehicles.

Nate Scherer is a policy analyst with the American Consumer Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.