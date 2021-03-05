It has been several years since I have been a party to — or have overheard — a legitimate, respectful debate between people.
For those of you unfamiliar, a typical, respectful debate involves calmly shared viewpoints, respectful listening — not just waiting for the moment when it’s your time to talk, and a shaking of hands in acknowledgment of agreeing to disagree.
Whether I am attending a safe and small gathering with immediate family or I am just walking down the hallway at work, I hear loud, aggressive battles of opinion. They’re the type where each faction runs over the last person’s opinion, often cutting them off, and getting louder with each pass of the torch.
Maybe it is just me, but I remember a time when there were certain things we didn’t talk about, such as religion and politics. We knew that these were hard and fast lines that rarely changed and always would end in some kind of passionate verbal brawl until one or more parties became too exhausted to go on.
For the sake of peace, with those we loved or were supposed to love, we shut our traps and we watched the game or passed the plate. We found things to talk about that united us, like sports, daily follies and news of distant family members we only met once when we were 5.
These days, cable news outlets are working harder than ever to pit us against each other. Ratings and advertising dollars have dictated what these networks need to show to garner the most viewers. Nothing attracts more attention than an object of hate, and our television news overlords know this.
So, outlets like Fox News will cycle through the same news about “antifa” and Black Lives Matter protests, and outlets like CNN will focus on the coverage of QAnon and Ted Cruz’s play date in Cancun. When you add the fact of the pandemic keeping us physically apart and unofficially sanctioning us to consume such coverage, we take to social media to air the opinions we received from our trusted anchors and fight using character attacks and slurs.
Our political parties aren’t hating this effect either. In fact, each side’s support base becomes larger and stronger with each hateful tweet. If we can be made to think that the other side is legitimately evil, we are more likely to stick to our political guns. The common people have become pawns in a very dangerous game that has culminated in some fateful results.
Jan. 6 of this year was horrific and traumatizing. Whatever party you belong to, the events of that day were horrid and unforgettable. As much as certain leaders in the Republican Party are to varying degrees responsible, no one would have listened to them if the hate was not already cultivated in those masses. Sitting with my wife and watching the coverage unfold, I was helpless to do anything but stare and wait for the storm to clear.
We have only ourselves to blame. For every hateful thing we’ve said or posted railing against our fellow citizens, for every heated opinion flailed unabashedly with scorn and for every time we’ve digested an opinion from the media giants, accepting it as our own without a smidge of critical thinking and discernment. We did this, and only we can do the mending.
I am not asking that we return to the days of avoidance and repression, when we stood around the barbecue and commented on the state of the cooking rather than the state of our democracy. That way had its hand in what has happened, too, merely passing the buck to another generation to bicker about.
Instead, let us return to the state of respectful discussion — when we listened to one another and respected their viewpoint. The whole Republican Party is not QAnon and the whole Democratic Party is not “defund the police.” The people you argue with mean well and have come to their opinion because they truly believe in the policies of their party. Our interlocutors are not evil just because we think their opinions are bad or wrong.
Let us speak calmly, present our logical arguments with informed data, respectfully listen to the opposite opinion, and agree to disagree. Our passionate arguing will not change their minds. If our opinion is more informed and more beneficial, that person will gather those facts with each peaceful and respectful encounter — or the same will happen to us.
In the words of the poet Claude McKay: “Each soul must save itself.”