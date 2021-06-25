Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a good man in a tough spot, but he has painted himself into a corner and made it much worse for himself.
Manchin, who vows to protect the filibuster, is one of its poster-child victims -- he among all others should know the corrosive effect the filibuster has on democracy.
The filibuster, a procedural rule not found in the Constitution or any law, requires supporters of legislation in the Senate to have a 60-vote supermajority to pass a bill. This means that opponents need a minority of only 41 Senators to kill the bill.
The framers of our Constitution believed that majority rule was the bedrock principle of government.
At the Constitutional Convention, a proposal to require a supermajority to pass legislation in the Senate was soundly defeated. But, in the 19th century, Southern senators merged procedural delay with the “minority rights” of slave owners to block any effort to end slavery. In the 20th century, the filibuster was used by Southern senators to oppose a federal anti-lynching law, to prevent the end of state poll taxes and to tie up the 1964 Civil Rights Act for two months. Now, it is being used to block legislation protecting the right to vote.
Those senators who defend the filibuster today with high-sounding principles are the heirs of this disgrace.
In 2013, Manchin and Republican Pat Toomey co-sponsored a bill in response to the Newtown, Connecticut, massacre of first-graders. The bill set up a reasonable system of background checks for gun purchases, which most Americans supported. Manchin and Toomey lined up broad bipartisan support from 55 senators. But there was no great debate on the Senate floor, just quiet failure in an empty chamber. The bill was defeated by 45 senators, who represented just 38% of the American public. In a democratic system that functions well, this bill would have passed.
In a June 6 op-ed piece in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Manchin offered two basic reasons for his position against filibuster reform. One is based on the principle that the filibuster prevents abuse by the majority party. He said “the Senate, its processes and rules, have evolved over time to make absolute power difficult while still delivering solutions to the issues facing our country, and I believe that’s the Senate’s best quality.”
But the Senate filibuster most certainly did not evolve for this high purpose and, as for delivering solutions, ask the parents of the murdered Newtown children. Nobody can argue that legislative action in the Senate is robust and effective.
Manchin, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, are all about bipartisanship. Sinema has recently said the way to fix the Senate is to “fix your behavior, not to eliminate the rules or change the rules, but to change the behavior.”
Whose behavior? The Republicans certainly are not changing theirs while the filibuster is in place. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters in his home state that “100% of our focus is stopping this new [Biden] administration.” Forty-five Republican senators blocked Senate action to create a commission to consider the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
To add insult to injury, on June 22, Republicans prevented a floor debate on the For the People Act, even after Manchin bent over backwards to craft revisions to that bill that would be acceptable to them.
No deal. There is simply no chance for bipartisanship in today’s Senate -- only this relentless obstructionism.
Manchin’s second reason is not principled. He points out that the Democrats who now want to eliminate the filibuster sought its protection when Republicans controlled Congress and the presidency. More than a claim that Democrats are hypocritical, the argument is that, if we do it to them now, they will do it to us later.
This is, of course, true to some extent, but we need to look ourselves in the mirror and decide whether this is a democracy or not. If it is, then the remedy for Republican overreach is defeating them at the polls, not with some bogus Senate procedural rule.
I have heard the lament that, if Democrats eliminate the filibuster and pass the For the People Act and other progressive legislation, Republicans will simply repeal them with a majority vote when they take power again. Our experience with the Affordable Care Act has shown that repealing a popular law is easier said than done.
But I would suggest that it is better to have legislated and suffered a repeal than never to have legislated at all.
In Federalist 22, Alexander Hamilton wrote that requiring a supermajority for legislative action might give us the false sense that nothing bad will be done, but “we forget how much good may be prevented, and how much ill may be produced, by the power of hindering that which is necessary.”