The delta variant of the coronavirus is tearing through America. Hospital intensive care units are jammed. The death rate from the disease is again climbing.
Vaccinated people are mostly escaping illness and death from the virus. Instead, we now have a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
In West Virginia, 895,522 people, or 50% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated. The vaccine is available. Why haven’t the rest of us been vaccinated?
Some, like young children, are not eligible for the vaccine. Others have taken a cautious approach, waiting to see if any damaging side effects are experienced by the vaccinated. Hopefully, these people will have seen enough by now and be vaccinated very soon. But I am taking aim at the stubborn people who refuse the vaccine because they claim the decision is one involving their individual right to liberty.
Let me cut to the chase: These “individual rights” extremists have distorted what it means to live within a society of other people. Yes, this is America, the land of liberty. But an individual — even an American — has no constitutional right to live his or her life in a way that endangers or injures another person. When we choose to live among other people, we surrender some of the liberty we would otherwise enjoy.
Take property rights, for example. In West Virginia, one often hears that people have the right to use their property however they see fit. This is as much wishful thinking as anything, but it is wrong. It flies in the face of 500 years of Anglo-American legal history. A person has the right to use his property only so long as that use doesn’t destroy the quiet enjoyment of his neighbor’s property.
Most of us have a grip on this concept — not even the most ardent rights fanatic would claim a constitutional right to locate a nuclear waste dump in a suburban neighborhood.
Highway laws are another example. An individual doesn’t have the right to drive 100 miles per hour on the interstate, or to drive drunk, even though the laws forbidding that conduct curtail someone’s liberty to behave as they wish.
Highway laws are designed, not so much to protect the drunk driver, but to protect other people from the devastating consequences of unrestrained, dangerous individual behavior.
Mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus has not been imposed by any state in America. But the situation might come to that. Vaccinations now are required in the U.S. military and in the private sector by several responsible large corporations.
This sends the individual rights fanatics into a frenzy.
But they conveniently overlook that we have been living with mandatory vaccination in this country for over 100 years. No child may attend public school in West Virginia until he or she is immunized against chickenpox, hepatitis-B, measles, meningitis, mumps, diphtheria, polio, rubella, tetanus and whooping cough.
Mandatory vaccination is simply another example where the community’s right overcomes even a sincerely held belief that the vaccination might be harmful to an individual or violate their rights. Mandatory vaccination laws have been upheld against constitutional challenge since 1905, when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law requiring the smallpox vaccination. In Jacobson v. Massachusetts the court said “[r]eal liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
Just last week, the Supreme Court let stand a lower court ruling that Indiana University’s rule requiring returning students to be vaccinated is constitutional. The lower court had balanced the constitutional “liberty” interests of the plaintiffs against the public-safety rationale of the university and found that the latter overcame the liberty interest.
The point is that a right to personal liberty, which is not explicitly created in the Constitution and has no clear contours, is not absolute. It must be, and is, subject to limitations, like all other constitutional rights. The only mention of a right to liberty is in the Fifth and 14th amendments, which deal with how a person may be deprived of that right — by due process of law.
These amendments don’t tell us where the right might actually apply.
So when it comes to the coronavirus vaccination, don’t talk to me about your individual right to liberty. If you haven’t been vaccinated because you think your constitutional rights allow you to thumb your nose at everyone else, think again.
Those of us who are vaccinated are getting fed up. If the situation gets much worse, government will begin to use the power it unquestionably has to protect the rest of us.