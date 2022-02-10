I am a defense attorney employed by Kanawha County Public Defender Services. Last week, one of my homeless clients was found dead on a park bench here in Charleston.
The weather that morning was bad enough that local schools had a two-hour delay, and my client was found dead on a park bench. This person was not my first homeless client to die prematurely. And unfortunately, he likely will not be the last.
Without speculating on his cause of death or delving into any confidential information, I want to say this: Homeless people are human beings, too.
Yes, I know it can be annoying to have panhandlers approach you for money, or on the side of the road staring at you with their cardboard sign. And I know that it can be uncomfortable to walk past the schizophrenic person who is having a psychotic episode on the sidewalk.
Maybe you’ve thought or even said things like, “Why can’t those bums just get a job?” Or, “I’m not giving them money because they’re just going to spend it on drugs or alcohol.”
Well, quit judging. You don’t know the circumstances that have led that person to being at that place in their life at that moment. People have addictions, people have mental illnesses, and some people make unfortunate decisions out of desperation simply because they were dealt a worse hand in life than you. So, get off your high horse and remember that “those people” are human beings, too.
Be kind, because it’s the right thing to do. As Matthew 25: 35-36 states, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me.”
Even Jesus Christ himself spent multiple periods of his life as a man without a home.
Remember that the next time you encounter one of “those people” in your daily life. Now, I’m not saying to enable addictions or place yourself in unsafe situations, but I am saying to be kind and to remember that they’re human beings, too. Change your mindset. “Those people” are members of our community, and they don’t deserve any less respect simply because they are homeless.
Maybe, with a little more kindness (or even less meanness), my client would still be alive today. How much does $1 really cost?
Please go listen to Kendrick Lamar’s “How Much a Dollar Cost” and truly reflect on the lyrics as you consider that question.