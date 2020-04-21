Nick Keller: Staying positive during pandemic (Opinion)

During this pandemic, I’m often reminded of the “greatest generation.”
The entire country had to change its definition of normal to make it through World War II and, almost 70-years later, COVID-19 has changed our normal. In this uncertain time, I do know one thing: We will get through this together, just like generations have made it through troubling times before us.
At Yeager Airport, we are prepared and committed to keeping our facilities operational and our passengers and employees safe. We’re encouraging those using our facilities to follow social distancing guidelines. We have stepped up our cleaning and disinfecting procedures, with heavy attention being paid to high touch-point areas.
Yeager Airport is a key part of West Virginia’s essential infrastructure. While commercial traffic might be down during this time, the airport is staying open to serve many important services. Our military is still operating and training. We provide the military with landing sites to train, and we fuel its aircraft.
We also have several medical helicopters that take off, land and are stored at Yeager Airport. Air cargo is instrumental in transporting mail and products purchased online in support of quarantine and social distancing policies that have been implemented.
We also are remaining open for any emergency landings or diversions that happen during this uncertain time.
Only essential employees are allowed on airport property. These essential employees are working in teams in two-week shifts while a complete back-up team is working from home. This gives us a reserve workforce available to come in if an employee is exposed to COVID-19 and has to quarantine.
COVID-19 has brought the airline industry to a near halt. Airlines have reduced the number of flights offered, and that has a direct effect on airports. Yeager Airport has seen a 90 percent reduction in air travel since this crisis began. Despite that number, I am extremely optimistic about the future of Yeager Airport.
In the past 12 months, we have seen extremely strong passenger numbers at Yeager Airport. During January and February, passenger enplanements were up from the same time last year. And, in 2019, all our numbers were up from 2018.
Our new Spirit Airlines service from Yeager Airport to Orlando International Airport, which began Feb. 14, was off to a great start. Spirit is very pleased with the passenger numbers it was seeing just a few weeks into the service.
Yeager Airport has worked to be secure financially. We have paid off multiple debts. That debt reduction, combined with our strong passenger numbers and conservative spending, means we have reserve funds. We are using some of that money to make sure all our employees get paid during this pandemic. To continue to stay strong financially during this unprecedented time, we have put an end to all non-essential spending.
While we put some things on hold, we are still moving forward with some exciting things. Marshall University is still moving forward with the construction of the Marshall University aviation facility. Construction on MU’s buildings is scheduled to start this summer.
We also are moving forward with the construction of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at Capital Jet Center. While we might be unable to begin work on all of the planned updates to our main terminal at this time, we will move forward with the engineering and design process.
Our master plan process also is still ongoing. This is an essential process to add the Federal Aviation Administration-required standard runway-safety areas on both ends of the runway. A 7,000-foot runway with a 1,000-foot runway-safety area on each end will eliminate the need for airlines to “block off” seats from sale and allow for future growth at Yeager Airport. The first step in this vital safety project is an environmental study. That study is to get started this summer.
This has been a trying time for everyone. I would like to thank the Kanawha County Commission, Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority Board of Members, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and our congressional delegation for making sure relief money was set aside in the multiple stimulus packages for airports and our industry. Working together with all of our local, state and federal leaders will assure that West Virginia comes out on top when this pandemic is over.
As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic together, I hope you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy.
We and our hospitality industry partners ask you not to cancel your scheduled travel, but to reschedule. After we beat this pandemic together and life starts to get back to normal, Yeager Airport will be here and better than ever — ready to continue serving as West Virginia’s gateway to the world.