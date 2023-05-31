You have probably heard that Breeze Airways, a new low-cost carrier, will soon begin flights from West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) to Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando.
Breeze, a newer airline started by Jet Blue founder David Neeleman, focuses on serving smaller markets with point-to-point service. From an economic development perspective, Charleston, West Virginia, is fortunate to be the 36th city Breeze has added since starting in 2021.
There has been a lot of positive attention around the Breeze announcement, but, as with everything, it has not been without controversy. Some of the angst has focused on a minimum revenue guarantee agreement provided to Breeze by the state of West Virginia as part of a partnership between the Department of Tourism, the Kanawha County Commission and the city of Charleston. As part of that arrangement, Breeze has committed to adding three additional destinations over the next 12 to 24 months.
Although it might not be well known in a state with a handful of commercial-service airports, revenue guarantees for new routes are the norm throughout the airline industry — and it has been this way for quite some time. Officials at CRW will tell you that airlines often ask for (and expect) incentives before starting a new service. This expectation is a virtual certainty when airlines look at smaller markets, like West Virginia.
Over the past 20 years, U.S. airlines have launched hundreds of new routes because of community-backed revenue guarantees. MRGs are provided to new entrants like Breeze and legacy carriers like Delta, United and American. The MRG is really just a safety net and is only used if the airline fails to meet its new service revenue goal. MRGs are critical to helping get new routes off the ground.
JobsOhio, the Buckeye State’s leading economic development organization, allocates $10 million each year to an air service restoration fund. A quick internet search shows several communities, from Louisville, Kentucky, Daytona Beach and Casper County, Wyoming, have recently used revenue guarantees to begin new air service.
Whether we like it or not, revenue guarantees and incentives are used to recruit new flights in almost all North American markets. West Virginia can choose to be competitive, or we can decide to do nothing and let opportunities pass by.
As the president and CEO of the Kanawha Valley’s leading economic development organization, I commend the governor, the Tourism Department, the Kanawha County Commission and Charleston for investing in air travel. It is refreshing to see state and local government working hand in hand.
Air service is an essential tool for attracting new business and employers, but it is just as valuable for our existing businesses. Air service also is a quality-of-life indicator for enticing new residents to the Mountain State. As one of those new residents, I am relieved by no longer having to drive to an airport two hours away to fly anywhere. And, I am looking forward to flying Breeze at CRW.
Nicole Christian is the president and CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance and a member of the Alliance’s Air Service Work Group. She is a 30-year veteran of the chamber of commerce and economic development industry.