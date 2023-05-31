Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

You have probably heard that Breeze Airways, a new low-cost carrier, will soon begin flights from West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) to Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando.

Breeze, a newer airline started by Jet Blue founder David Neeleman, focuses on serving smaller markets with point-to-point service. From an economic development perspective, Charleston, West Virginia, is fortunate to be the 36th city Breeze has added since starting in 2021.

Nicole Christian is the president and CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance and a member of the Alliance’s Air Service Work Group. She is a 30-year veteran of the chamber of commerce and economic development industry.

