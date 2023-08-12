Ask anyone who knows me what I think about West Virginia, and they will probably laugh or raise an eyebrow, wondering if they should tell you the truth.
In the many years I have lived in the Mountain State, I haven’t exactly developed an affection for it, particularly as a Ukrainian American. My complaints about living in Hardy County often range from “It’s too far from anything cultural,” to “It’s not Europe,” or “We’re an hour from civilization.” My career as a professor and writer affords me the ability to travel nationally and internationally, and, believe me, there’s nothing quite like the euphoria of knowing that a week in Europe affords me an escape from Hardy County’s confines.
Nonetheless, my international travels have given me a rare glimpse into how Europeans in particular view West Virginia.
A few years ago while completing a five-week writing residency in Iceland, an Icelander, after I told him I lived in West Virginia, exclaimed “West Virginia! I have always wanted to visit West Virginia!”
“Why?” I asked, raising an eyebrow.
“The mountains!” the man exclaimed. “My wife and I, we want to drive through the mountains!”
As a West Virginia resident who endures a long work commute in the name of having a viable career, I did not share the Icelander’s excitement.
More recently, last month to be precise, I had the opportunity to travel to Armagh, Northern Ireland, so that I could attend The John Hewitt International Summer School. After an hour’s bus ride from Newry to Armagh, I decided that I would never again complain about West Virginia’s highways or secondary roads. Compared to the thin, cracking, potholed, predominantly rural roads leading to Armagh, Hardy County’s main and secondary roads are actually quite well maintained.
The landscape of lush trees and fields also seemed very familiar to me, and I began thinking “Hmm. Did I really leave West Virginia?”
Despite this weird geo-dysphoria, I knew I was no longer in Baker because no eyesores like poultry houses littered the horizon and the stench of turkey feces did not linger in the air. For the first time in a long time, I could actually breathe and not feel like I was inhaling feathers and carcinogens that may eventually lead to COPD or lung cancer.
At the conference, most everyone hailed from Belfast or Dublin or even Armagh itself.
Other than myself, only one other Ukrainian attended the conference, an academic named Olena Snigyr. Olena is a leading expert in analyzing Russian strategic narratives and propaganda which currently form the strange disinformation many in the Republican Party choose to believe.
First and foremost, most everyone recognized me as a Ukrainian, but when I would tell them I lived in West Virginia, the conversation often took a different turn. Some would begin telling me how they’d once traveled to or through West Virginia — some as scientists studying wildlife in West Virginia’s remote areas; others as storytellers traveling through Virginia and West Virginia, sharing Irish folklore and oral histories.
One Irishwoman remarked to me, “Oh, I was there doing a wildlife study, and it was so rural and peaceful.” Others would burst into song, singing John Denver’s “Country Roads” (a song I absolutely loathe), which brings me to another odd discovery I made in Northern Ireland: How much the Irish love country music.
Even more than I loathe the song “Country Roads,” I also abhor country music.
To me, there are only so many ways one can shoot their dog, their truck, their tractor, their girlfriend, their wife, their husband, their whiskey bottles and anyone who does not drive a jacked-up diesel or dares question America’s foreign and national policies. Nonetheless, if one looks around any small Irish town or city, one will see billboards, banners and posters advertising Garth Brooks tribute shows. In small Irish cafes, the likes of Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert blares from speakers, and every now and then one might see an Irishman sporting cowboy boots, jeans and an oversized belt buckle. As I sat down in a small cafe known as The Basement Cafe, I lamented that the music of choice was some Carrie Underwood tune.
“What’s with all the country music? I came to Ireland to escape this crap!” I exclaimed to my Irish friend, Jay Rafferty, a fellow poet.
“Oh, the Irish are mad for it,” he explained as our waitress brought our lunches.
“I can’t understand why. It’s rubbish,” I offered.
Country music, after all, is not the most inclusive genre, and compared to Americans, the Irish are rather socially progressive. LGBTQ+ members live, for the most part, without fear in many Irish communities, particularly in Northern Ireland, which is technically part of the United Kingdom.
Ireland boasts many protective laws designed to combat racism, and the Irish population is ethnically varied. So, why the love for a musical genre which openly celebrates a song like Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” which idolizes lynching?
According to Rafferty, who has spent a fair amount of time traveling through the United States, the Irish love of country music has its roots in the centuries-long migration patterns between Ireland and the U.S. Many in Virginia and West Virginia can claim Ulster Scots ancestry. Traditional Irish and Scottish music has influenced Appalachian music for hundreds of years. In the last 75 years, the American film industry, and specifically cowboy films, made a significant impact on Irish broadcasting.
Rafferty explains, “In this way a generation of Irish people grew up hearing country and western music in their homes; their parents would buy the records which were an alternative to American and British free love and pop mania,” which were seen as morally corrupting.
Rafferty continues, “In the same sense, country singers in the States tended to record gospel albums, which were a hit with the uber Protestant classes in the North.”
Again, a sense of geo-dysphoria came over me as Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain’’ gave way to Luke Combs’ rather murderous cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”
I glanced around the cafe and wondered what older generations of Irish people thought about the plastic pop nightmare current radio stations and music charts refer to as “country music.”
Shockingly, a few days later, Sinead O’ Connor’s death would rock Irish and global news outlets, and for a few moments while sitting in Voodoo–a punk rock pub in Belfast, my ears were cleansed by “Nothing Compares 2 U.”
The day before I left Northern Ireland, I sat outside the Armagh shopping mall, watching Jay perform poetry and listening to Colin Urwin, a storyteller from Donegal, sing sea shanties and tell whaling stories.
When Colin asked, “Where do you call home?” I, without thinking, answered “West Virginia.”
It may be the first time I have ever referred to West Virginia as home, and when Colin launched into a hearty rendition of “Country Roads,” I grinned.
I don’t know why I answered the question in that manner. Honestly, I, nor my family, have experienced the hospitality from others West Virginia so famously boasts. Very few in the Hardy County community where we reside have bothered to reach out and offer support since the February 2022 invasion of our homeland, Ukraine.
Despite the nearly two decades we have lived in the area, locals still consider us “foreigners,” and I am frequently told that I should marry a local and change my last name so that my surname “would be easier to pronounce.”
When people ask me why I haven’t made more of an effort to leave West Virginia and move somewhere else, I find myself remembering how, secretly, I love the isolation which rural West Virginia offers, because it benefits my creativity and my writing. I love the mountains, which remind of western Ukraine’s mountains, where my family’s story as simple farmers begins.
Despite my feelings about the state, I’ve never wanted to ruin the idyllic vision of West Virginia held by those I meet abroad. Let them come and drive the mountain roads. Let them sing “Country Roads” to their hearts’ content. As for me, my trip to Northern Ireland made me realize I and West Virginia have a long road to travel in regards to our relationship.
Perhaps we’ll always exist in a love-hate relationship, and as long as I can wake up each morning and see the deer wandering my front yard as the sun’s rays glitter over the mountaintops, maybe that, too, is OK.