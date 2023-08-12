Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ask anyone who knows me what I think about West Virginia, and they will probably laugh or raise an eyebrow, wondering if they should tell you the truth.

In the many years I have lived in the Mountain State, I haven’t exactly developed an affection for it, particularly as a Ukrainian American. My complaints about living in Hardy County often range from “It’s too far from anything cultural,” to “It’s not Europe,” or “We’re an hour from civilization.” My career as a professor and writer affords me the ability to travel nationally and internationally, and, believe me, there’s nothing quite like the euphoria of knowing that a week in Europe affords me an escape from Hardy County’s confines.

Nicole Yurcaba is a Ukrainian American poet, professor and book reviewer living in Hardy County.

