The United States must decide whether it intends to defend Taiwan militarily or permit communist China to forcefully end Taiwan’s de facto sovereignty.
“Strategic ambiguity,” the longstanding tactic used by the United States to address the question of Taiwan’s status, is no longer effective, when faced with China’s unambiguous intent toward the use of force against Taiwan in the coming years.
In 1895, following the first Sino-Japanese War, Taiwan became a colony of Japan. Following Japan’s defeat in the Second World War, Taiwan was formally returned to the Nationalist-led Republic of China. Thereafter, the Chinese civil war, between the nationalists and communists, resumed — the two sides having unified briefly to fight against the Japanese. The communists, led by Mao Zedong, eventually wrestled control of mainland China from the nationalists and established the People’s Republic of China in 1949.
The remnants of the Nationalist Republic of China, led by Chiang Kai-shek, fled the mainland and established themselves on Taiwan, where they were recognized by the United States and most other Western powers as the official government of the whole of China.
For nearly 30 years, the Republic of China on Taiwan was recognized as the official Chinese government, to the exclusion of communist China on the mainland. In 1972, President Richard Nixon visited China, to normalize relations. Nixon’s visit overturned 30 years of settled foreign policy.
After Nixon’s visit in 1972, the parties issued the Shanghai Communiqué, which, in National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger’s words, was a “constructive ambiguity.” In essence, the policy purposefully obfuscated the status of Taiwan, to permit the parties to focus on trade and economic development, as well as further diplomatic normalization.
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter formally established diplomatic relations between the United States and China. Normalized relations with China meant the simultaneous withdrawal of formal recognition of the Republic of China on Taiwan. Nevertheless, Congress passed the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which Carter signed into law, creating a commitment by the United States to assist Taiwan in sustaining its self-defense capabilities.
Although the United States does not formally recognize Taiwan as an independent county, it is America’s ninth-largest trading partner. Any change to the status quo could be economically damaging. For decades, the United States protected its interests in the region by opposing the explicit independence of Taiwan and, in return, China rejected the use of force to reunify the island with the mainland.
Yet, such strategic ambiguity no longer seems to hold. China has been increasing its military activity in the region, including sending aircraft into Taiwan’s airspace with increased regularity. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has asserted that the increased military activity appears to be “rehearsals.”
Therefore, the United States must make a concrete decision about whether it intends to defend Taiwan militarily or permit China to reunify Taiwan with the mainland and end Taiwan’s de facto sovereignty. Strategic ambiguity is no longer a valid tactic, as tensions rise in the Taiwan Strait.
Now, ambiguity creates the genuine and perilous possibility of a miscalculation that could drag us into a war we are neither prepared for nor want. Moreover, the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland is a goal that China may defer, but not indefinitely, as shown by its increased aggression.
Recently, President Joe Biden stated “that if in fact anyone were to invade or take action against our NATO allies, we would respond. Same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan.” At a different event, Biden was asked if the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense, should China launch an attack. The president declared, “Yes, we have a commitment to do that.”
Both of the preceding remarks were clarified by the White House after they were made as, contrary to the president’s assertion, no formal commitment exists.
Regardless, after the latter statement, Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, asserted that Taiwan has “faith” that the United States would defend the island from Chinese military aggression. Taiwan is making policy decisions based on its “faith” that the United States will come to its aid, even though no formal commitment to do so exists. Conversely, China is making policy decisions based on the White House walking back multiple statements from the president. All of this ambiguity and mixed messaging lends itself to error and misunderstanding.
For example, on Jan. 12, 1950, then-Secretary of State Dean Acheson outlined America’s “defensive perimeter” in the Pacific at a National Press Club event. This demarcated line included Japan and the Philippines but excluded the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and the Republic of China on Taiwan. By June 1950, the Korean War began. Was Acheson’s speech entirely to blame? Of course not, but it was certainly taken into account by the Soviet Union and North Korea prior to the initiation of hostilities.
I am by no means arguing that there is an easy choice or a right choice when it comes to the issue of Taiwan’s status. However, the United States, and its Pacific allies, must either begin the process of recognizing Taiwan as an independent country under a collective defense arrangement or explicitly rule out direct military intervention as a means to defend the island from possible attack from China.
A clear decision on the question of Taiwan’s status is necessary, to either make provisions for Taiwan going the way of Hong Kong or preparing for the possibility of armed conflict to defend the island from invasion or repelling an attack once it has occurred.