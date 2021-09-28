A recent Gazette-Mail op-ed from Eli Baumwell on the overcrowding in West Virginia’s regional jail system lacks the proper evidence to back his assertion that unnecessarily high bail and an overly harsh judiciary system are to blame.
The primary causes for the overcrowding are recidivism and rearrests.
Arrests of offenders previously released on bail for subsequently failing to appear for court ranked as either first or second on the list of the top causes of incarceration in a regional jail facility in West Virginia for fiscal years 2016 through 2020. Thus, a majority of the people incarcerated at any given time in West Virginia for the past four years was bail jumpers. In fiscal year 2020, there were 4,060 arrests alone for failing to appear for court.
Next, there were 3,505 domestic-battery arrests in fiscal year 2020. That number was 3,785 in fiscal year 2019. There were 1,852 fugitive-from-justice arrests in fiscal year 2020. Fugitives from justice are offenders charged or convicted with an extraditable offense in another state who subsequently are arrested and detained in West Virginia — typically for committing another crime.
Finally, there were 1,452 arrests for probation violations. While those arrested for probation violations already have been convicted, oftentimes, the underlying cause of an offender’s violation is the commission of a new crime. The same holds true for the 657 parole-violation arrests and the 959 home-confinement violation arrests in fiscal year 2020.
All of the preceding numbers have remained consistently high since 2016.
Likewise, the state’s recidivism rate remains high because many of the causes of an offender’s rearrest after their initial release on bail is repeat criminal conduct.
While West Virginia claims to have a low recidivism rate of 26%, the state fails to adequately define who qualifies as a recidivist. West Virginia defines a recidivist as an offender released from the custody of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation who is subsequently recommitted to the custody of the division within three years. However, such a definition is inadequate, because only those felony offenders who are sentenced to the penitentiary are considered “in the custody” of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for purposes of calculating the recidivism rate.
This inadequate definition does not account for people convicted of a misdemeanor offense who are subsequently convicted of a new misdemeanor offense within three years; people convicted of a misdemeanor offense who are subsequently convicted of a new felony offense within three years, people convicted of a felony offense who are subsequently convicted of a misdemeanor offense within three years, people convicted of a felony offense who receive probation as a sentence who are subsequently convicted of a misdemeanor or felony offense within three years of being placed on probation or three years after discharging probation, or people who commit a felony or misdemeanor offense while awaiting trial for a prior felony or misdemeanor offense.
If the preceding instances of actual recidivism were taken into account for statistical purposes, West Virginia’s recidivism rate would be substantially above the national average of 43%.
Knowing all of this, why would a prosecutor advocate for the imposition of a personal recognizance bond for a person with a criminal background whose length rivals Tolstoy’s “War and Peace?” Moreover, what logical sense does it make to give a bail jumper a personal recognizance bond? Merely releasing defendants without taking into account the person’s criminal history or previous conduct while out on bail would amount to the catch-and-release system we see in New York City and San Francisco.
The American Civil Liberties Union wants to shift blame to anyone other than the offender for the offender’s plight. It refuses to acknowledge that most of the offenders incarcerated in a regional jail facility are doing life on the installment plan and are victimizing innumerable amounts of people during their numerous stints in jail.
The ACLU refuses to look behind a single number — the number of pretrial incarcerees — to find out who is actually incarcerated and why.
Now armed with the foregoing data, Mr. Baumwell’s op-ed may be summarized as such: The legislature must mandate that courts release more domestic batterers, bail jumpers and repeat offenders back to a street near you.