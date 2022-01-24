Two bills were recently introduced in the West Virginia Legislature concerning the taxing authority of municipalities participating in the Municipal Home Rule Program.
Senate Bill 132 would require a municipality participating in home rule to eliminate its business and occupation tax within five years of instituting a sales tax or within five years of the passage of the bill for municipalities that have previously enacted a municipal sales tax.
House Bill 2866 would completely remove the authority of a municipality participating in the home rule program to impose a sales tax.
Inevitably, the preceding bills already have received criticism from numerous elected local officials. One of the main criticisms of the proposed legislation is that it was never contemplated that municipalities participating in home rule would have to choose between a sales tax or a business and occupation tax.
The initial version of the law establishing home rule did not include specific language relative to taxation. It was assumed at the time that participating municipalities would simply abide by state law, which reads, “any municipality that does not impose, or ceases to impose, the business and occupation or privilege tax ... has the plenary power and authority to impose, by ordinance, an alternative municipal sales and service tax at a rate not to exceed 1%.”
In other words, a municipality may impose a sales tax of up to 1%, as long as the municipality reduces or eliminates its business and occupation tax in like measure. Should HB 2866 pass, the preceding statute would be the prevailing law governing the enactment of a municipal sales tax, regardless of a municipality’s participation or nonparticipation in home rule.
Indeed, the original four municipalities participating in the home rule pilot program implemented a municipal sales tax to some degree, pursuant to the dictates of state law.
However, based on an interpretation of the law by the participating municipalities and the Home Rule Board — the body tasked with overseeing the Home Rule Program — cities found creative ways to enact a sales tax while also retaining their business and occupation taxes. For example, Charleston enacted a 0.5% percent sales tax in 2013 while only reducing the business and occupation tax on manufacturing activity. The business and occupation tax remained in place for all other categories of business activity.
Other participating municipalities acted similarly and reduced their business and occupation tax on one or two categories of business activity while imposing the statutory maximum municipal sales tax.
By 2013, the Legislature amended the language of the statute governing the Municipal Home Rule Program, permitting a participating a municipality to “enact a municipal sales tax up to 1% if it reduces or eliminates its municipal business and occupation tax.” Further, that same 2013 amendment provides, “if a municipality subsequently reinstates or raises the municipal business and occupation tax it previously reduced or eliminated ... it shall eliminate the municipal sales tax enacted under the Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program.”
Accordingly, outside of the four original participants in the program, every other subsequently admitted municipality that has enacted a sales tax did so under a version of the law that required the participating municipality to enact a sales tax only upon the reduction or elimination of its business and occupation tax.
Thus, it is inaccurate for those criticizing SB 132 and HB 2866 to assert that it was never contemplated that municipalities participating in the Municipal Home Rule Program would have to choose between a sales tax or a business and occupation tax. Every version of the law since 2013 has required such and, as stated previously, exclusive of the four original municipalities — Charleston, Wheeling, Bridgeport and Huntington — every other current participant in the Municipal Home Rule Program joined after the passage of the 2013 version of the law.
Indeed, even as far back as 2015, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office concluded in an advisory opinion that “the Legislature did not intend to allow a new municipal sales tax to coexist with the previous business and occupation tax regime.”
Yet, despite the statute’s plain language and the attorney general’s advisory opinion, the Home Rule Board continues to permit municipalities to enact a sales tax without reducing or eliminating its business and occupation tax regime, as required by law.
Thereafter, many of these same municipalities increased their sales tax without reducing or eliminating their business and occupation tax on a single business activity under the creative interpretation that, rather than enacting a sales tax, it simply increased existing sales tax rates, obviating the requirement to reduce or eliminate the business and occupation tax.
The confusion around this issue stems from the interpretation of the law by the Home Rule Board and participating municipalities that the present law requires a municipality only to reduce “some” or a “portion” of its business and occupation tax as a condition precedent of enacting a municipal sales tax, even though such language is found nowhere in the Home Rule Program statute.
Rather than coming up with unique local solutions to unique local problems, home rule has, in essence, become a mechanism for select municipalities to enact various local ordinances in contravention of state law. As a result, there has been a precipitous increase in the number of municipalities wishing to participate in the Municipal Home Rule Program, with the aim of receiving a special dispensation from the Home Rule Board to do that which the law prohibits.
SB 132 and HB 2866 rightly attempt to rein in the unreasonable interpretation of the law concerning the taxing authority of municipalities participating in the Home Rule Program.