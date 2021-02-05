Approximately one year ago, I wrote an op-ed outlining why House Bill 2419 would have little to no impact on West Virginia’s high rate of pretrial incarceration.
That bill — now law — requires magistrates, except for good cause shown, to release certain alleged nonviolent offenders on their own recognizance. A personal recognizance bond allows an alleged offender to serve as their own surety without having to post money or real property in order to bond out of jail.
As I stated in that article, it appeared that supporters of HB 2419 focused on the fact that more than half of all inmates incarcerated at that time in a regional jail facility were awaiting trial, without doing any further research as to why that was the case. The assumption being that the courts were blithely keeping nonviolent pretrial defendants incarcerated without good cause.
That same erroneous assumption was the cornerstone of a recent Gazette-Mail article outlining the exorbitant jail costs for many counties across the state. The thrust of the article was the inference that counties across the state are unnecessarily incarcerating thousands of pretrial offenders and costing the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars that could be used on other, more worthwhile, government expenditures.
However, much like the arguments in support of HB 2419, that article failed to mention the actual cause of the state’s high pretrial incarceration rate — namely, rearrest and recidivism.
Arrests of defendants previously released on bond for subsequently failing to appear in court ranked as either first or second on the list of the top causes of incarceration in a regional jail facility in West Virginia for fiscal years 2016 through 2019 — and it is highly likely that this trend will hold for fiscal year 2020 when that report is released.
According to state statistics, in fiscal year 2016, the number of individuals arrested on warrants for failing to appear in court was 2,617. Meaning, 2,617 people were released on bond and subsequently skipped court. That number increased to 3,277 in fiscal year 2017; 4,122 in 2018; and 4,434 in 2019. Unfortunately, it is not just failing to appear for court that is driving pretrial incarceration rates, but also violations of probation, parole and home confinement.
When these offenders are taken back to jail, it is difficult for a court to justify releasing them on their own recognizance, considering that they showed they cannot abide by the terms of their previous bond.
It is disingenuous to place primary blame on prosecutors, magistrates and judges for the current overcrowding in the state’s regional jail system. It is further disingenuous to suggest that pretrial incarceration rates have not drastically decreased because courts are ignoring the mandates of recently enacted HB 2419.
As a criminal justice policy analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy stated “[i]t’s obvious magistrates aren’t following it to the letter. We don’t know where exactly. We don’t know which magistrates, and we don’t know why they’re not following it.” As the foregoing quote highlights, merely asserting that the courts are failing to follow the law, without knowing when, where, why or how, renders such an assertion pure supposition.
Additionally, viewing pretrial incarceration rates in a vacuum is imprecise. Courts are tasked with setting bail based, in large part, on the conduct of the defendant, the severity of the crime alleged and the flight risk the offender poses. That is never discussed in articles decrying the overpopulation of West Virginia jails.
An opinion writer or journalist highlights the fact that John Doe’s bail was set at $500 cash-only for a petit larceny and rails against the callousness of it all, but they fail to look past that small snapshot in time to see that the same John Doe they feel has been treated so callously has a criminal history that is pages long and a habit of failing to appear for court.
Most of the blame for the current overcrowding must be placed on bail jumpers, repeat offenders and probation and parole violators.
There is a reason that the jail population has remained high all over the state, rather than in select places. It is because the entire state is encountering the same problem of high rates of rearrest and recidivism, rather than a select few jurisdictions failing to follow the law or unnecessarily incarcerating pretrial offenders without good cause.
Offenders’ lengthy records, past failures to appear after being released and failure to abide by their probationary terms often dictate that they not be cut loose each and every time they are charged with a new offense.