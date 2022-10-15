West Virginia’s sentencing laws require immediate reform. Not because the laws are unduly harsh but because they severely undermine the main goals of criminal sentencing: retribution, rehabilitation, deterrence and incapacitation. As presently constituted, West Virginia’s sentencing laws operate in direct contravention of the purpose for which they were initially promulgated.
In West Virginia, all offenders are sentenced to either a determinate sentence or an indeterminate sentence. A determinate sentence is one wherein the court imposes a defined and exact term of incarceration. For example, if the law imposes a prison term not to exceed five years, the court may pick any number of years up to that five-year maximum. In West Virginia, all misdemeanor sentences, and several felony sentences, are determinate-based.
Determinate sentences render a parole board superfluous, as the offender is sentenced to a definite number of years, rather than a range of years. Indeed, when the federal government moved to determinate sentencing in the 1980s, it all but abolished parole. Several states have followed a similar path.
A determinate sentencing structure has no need for a parole board, because the purpose behind determinate sentencing is incapacitation, rather than rehabilitation. A determinate sentence is designed to remove the offender from society for a defined term based on their criminal conduct and criminal history, rather than attempting to rehabilitate the offender for purposes of parole. Thus, placing offenders serving determinate sentences under the purview of parole makes little sense.
Yet, West Virginia law mandates that offenders serving determinate sentences are not only eligible for parole but are eligible for parole, in most circumstances, after serving only one-fourth of their total sentence.
Further, West Virginia law requires correctional facilities to reduce an offender’s sentence by one day for each day they are incarcerated. This is known as good conduct credit. All states have some form of good conduct credit, but West Virginia has one of the country’s more liberal good conduct statutes.
A day for day good conduct statute has the effect of reducing nearly every sentence by half. Robbery, for example, carries a determinate sentence of 10 years. An offender handed a 10 year determinate sentence — if no firearm was used during the crime — is parole eligible after serving a mere 2 1/2 years. Additionally, with the day-for-day good conduct credit, the preceding offender would discharge their 10-year sentence in five.
Indeed, no person convicted of a misdemeanor in West Virginia will serve more than six months in jail, even if the prescribed penalty is up to one year.
On the other hand, indeterminate sentences have a minimum and maximum term of imprisonment. An example of an indeterminate sentence is imprisonment for a term of not less than one nor more than five years.
The vast majority of felony sentences in West Virginia are indeterminate sentences. By their very nature, indeterminate sentences are subject to subsequent parole board consideration, because the parole board, rather than the court, makes the ultimate determination of how long an offender will be incarcerated. An offender serving an indeterminate sentence is parole eligible once they serve the minimum term of incarceration — in the aforementioned example, that would be one year.
Historically, those offenders who continually failed to make parole ended up serving the upper end of the indeterminate sentence — in the aforementioned example, five years. However, as described above, West Virginia law mandates the release of offenders after serving only one-half of their indeterminate sentence, irrespective of their rehabilitation.
For example, an offender serving an indeterminate sentence of not less than one nor more than five years for the crime of first-degree sexual abuse is parole eligible in one year but will unconditionally discharge their sentence in 2 1/2 years with day-for-day good conduct credit. Therefore, at sentencing, an offender is told they could face up to five years in prison when, in reality, they will, at most, face a maximum of 2 1/2 years of incarceration.
West Virginia’s present sentencing laws simultaneously undermine the historical purpose and practical function of indeterminate and determinate sentencing, virtually blurring the lines between the two and reducing sentences across the board for nearly all offenders.
As is evident, West Virginia’s sentencing laws are not working as intended and, indeed, cannot function properly. Therefore, it is my sincere hope that the West Virginia Legislature will prioritize fixing the problems outlined above in the next legislative session.
Nigel E. Jeffries, of Arnoldsburg, is the prosecuting attorney for Calhoun County.