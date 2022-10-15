Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s sentencing laws require immediate reform. Not because the laws are unduly harsh but because they severely undermine the main goals of criminal sentencing: retribution, rehabilitation, deterrence and incapacitation. As presently constituted, West Virginia’s sentencing laws operate in direct contravention of the purpose for which they were initially promulgated.

In West Virginia, all offenders are sentenced to either a determinate sentence or an indeterminate sentence. A determinate sentence is one wherein the court imposes a defined and exact term of incarceration. For example, if the law imposes a prison term not to exceed five years, the court may pick any number of years up to that five-year maximum. In West Virginia, all misdemeanor sentences, and several felony sentences, are determinate-based.

Nigel E. Jeffries, of Arnoldsburg, is the prosecuting attorney for Calhoun County.

