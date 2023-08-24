As an alumnus of the West Virginia University World Languages Department, I am outraged at the recommendation by administrators to dissolve the department.
As a professor of German, my life and career have been profoundly shaped by my education at WVU. The elimination of world languages shows utter disrespect for the department’s faculty, employees and students, and is a short-sighted move that ultimately weakens WVU, its research profile and the academic potential of its students, and, ultimately, all learners in the Mountain State.
As the state’s largest and most important academic institution, and as a Research 1 category university, WVU plays a central role in educating its students, but also K-12 teachers throughout the state and beyond. Eliminating the opportunity to study other languages and cultures for all of these students diminishes their future, their education, even their salary potential.
How will WVU graduates and their future companies and endeavors be prepared for an international economy and global challenges? How will students with no foreign language skills be able to engage with research and scholars from other countries or conduct research there? How can they compete for international scholarships, internships and study opportunities?
If WVU has no foreign language education, where will future language teachers (including English as a foreign language) at the K-12 level come from — and how can future seniors competitively apply for college if they have had no language instruction? How can WVU students interested in other cultures (as their first or second major) pursue their aspirations? Will they cut their dreams short or simply take them (and their tuition dollars) elsewhere?
It certainly seems as if WVU President Gordon Gee has no concern for these students, to say nothing of the employees whose livelihoods are being uprooted by this unprecedented move. It’s almost as if they assume that Mountaineers have no need to participate, compete and thrive on a global scale and should just stay put.
West Virginians do not need people making this assumption about them.
Gee has even suggested that students can learn languages using an app. This statement betrays a profound misunderstanding of — as well as sheer contempt for — language study, language education professionals and the entire project of higher education.
Mountaineers deserve better.
On a personal note, during my doctoral study at Ohio State University, Gee, who was president of OSU at the time, made a visit to one of our German language seminars. Gee impressed everyone with his ability to speak the language, which he acquired through his studies and missionary work in Germany — not, as he proposes for West Virginians, with an app. With this decision, Gee is denying all WVU students from gaining the skills and sharing the experiences that have enriched his life.