As an alumnus of the West Virginia University World Languages Department, I am outraged at the recommendation by administrators to dissolve the department.

As a professor of German, my life and career have been profoundly shaped by my education at WVU. The elimination of world languages shows utter disrespect for the department’s faculty, employees and students, and is a short-sighted move that ultimately weakens WVU, its research profile and the academic potential of its students, and, ultimately, all learners in the Mountain State.

Nikhil Sathe lives in Athens, Ohio.

