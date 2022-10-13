I moved to Charleston in 1995. In my experience, the people in West Virginia are helpful and very kind-hearted. They help their neighbor. They are compassionate, caring, and empathetic. Yet, when it comes to public health — syringe service programs, specifically — we have elected officials who don’t seem to reflect those characteristics. Some might experience this concern with regard to women’s reproductive services.
Let me explain.
We know that increased socialization and a supportive environment result in less drug use and can help encourage well-being. But, when those who need help are marginalized and ostracized, treatment is discouraged and their condition worsens.
Judgment and blame are often thrust upon those affected by drug addiction. “They chose that life,” I sometimes hear. They are often labeled as homeless and/or unemployed criminals. Some might find comfort in those generalizations because it supports their position.
I realize some might feel that those who suffer from addiction made their choice, but I suggest we remember this: No one aspires to be addicted to drugs.
Prescription medications, experimentation with narcotics and personally specific risk factors for drug use, including environment and genetics, make addiction more likely. No one thinks addiction will happen to them. Yet, it does to some. No one in West Virginia has been spared the impact of drug use and the sorrow it causes when a neighbor, friend or family member dies of an overdose.
However, people who inject drugs do want to avoid getting “dopesick” and that becomes the driving force for their day. Most of us would agree that they have lost control of their behavior, and they are right. The neurobiology of addiction clearly shows that drugs rewire and change a person’s brain and their ability to think.
Drugs hijack the part of their brain, the frontal cortex, where “executive” decisions are made. This is where impulse control and critical thinking occurs and prevents them from seeing negative consequences of their behaviors, thereby making the decision to stop very difficult. People who inject drugs will continue to do so, as will people addicted to alcohol, until they choose to stop. We know people will likely try more often than they succeed until they do. Many succeed through continued supportive relationships.
Syringe service programs provide supportive, nonjudgmental relationships that encourage entry into treatment and reduce other health risks until a person is ready to quit. Sadly, the reality is that many will use drugs until they die or quit, and not providing needles until that happens makes it worse for us all.
Consider that, between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 7, 2021, 72 new cases of HIV linked to injection drug use were identified in Kanawha County, in what a top U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official called the “most concerning” outbreak in the United States. It is now at more than 100 cases.
The CDC encourages local community support for syringe services. Unfortunately, legislation passed in 2021 (Senate Bill 334) requires that those services receive a written statement of support from city councils, county commissions and the local board of health, and hold a period of public comment. These requirements create unnecessary hurdles to implementing new and successful programs.
By restricting access to needles and forcing syringe programs to close, this misguided legislation has only increased downstream negative health effects, overdoses and the cost on taxpayers.
We must elect people who acknowledge the science of addiction and have a compassionate and empathetic heart. If we don’t, our current situation will only worsen. Too many elected officials have chosen not to follow recommended guidelines from health professionals and, as a result, it is we the people who are paying the price. Literally. Far too many infections that could be prevented by providing clean needles are treated through Medicaid, which is funded by our tax dollars. This, in my opinion, is fiscally irresponsible and not helpful to any of us.
One would like to think the Legislature might know the economic and public health consequences, but they chose to ignore it. If elected officials made informed, nonpartisan and open-minded decisions on this issue (and others, as well), we could direct more funds to other areas that need resources, instead of wasting them on political solutions that don’t work. Elected officials need to know you are watching, that you care and that you will vote for those who share your informed empathy and compassionate heart. Traits I believe the majority of us have.
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming election in November. I implore you: Register to vote. Let your voice be heard and vote your informed heart. Do not think those running for any office that can dictate health care services know more than you, or what you might need to help yourself or others. Political decisions can have very personal effects — legal, financial, or otherwise — that can reduce our ability to care for each other and our loved ones. When elected officials ignore the best evidence-based care, it is, in my opinion, dereliction of duty.
As West Virginians, we deserve the best care we can access, not a misinformed version of “best.” In many cases, elected officials are acting in their own interests, not for you, or your family, or community. Vote for those who share your heart, who help others, who care. If they don’t legislate with the same compassion and empathy I see in West Virginians every day, then vote for those who do.