I moved to Charleston in 1995. In my experience, the people in West Virginia are helpful and very kind-hearted. They help their neighbor. They are compassionate, caring, and empathetic. Yet, when it comes to public health — syringe service programs, specifically — we have elected officials who don’t seem to reflect those characteristics. Some might experience this concern with regard to women’s reproductive services.

Let me explain.

Dr. Norman Montalto is a physician, and a state and national networking activist and social entrepreneur to reduce health inequities and improve harm-reduction services.

