The recent decision from the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade creates more questions than answers.
First, I’m dying to know the name of our new national religion. Do we call it Alitoism, Clarenceism or Scotusism? Or does the Supreme Court have another name in mind? What are the other tenets of our new religion aside from abortion, bad; misleading under oath, encouraged?
The original Roe decision was supported by five Republican justices and, now, struck down by five Republican justices. Did our Constitution change?
In Samual Alito’s leaked draft of the decision, he alluded to a 17th-century witch hunter. Does that mean I’ll be burned at the stake if I practice witchcraft? How about if I’m not any good at it?
The Dobbs decision is, at least, as ridiculous as the questions that arise from it and only proves that five reactionary members of this court have asserted contempt for our founding document. They have contorted the Constitution to fit their limited ideology, instead of adjusting their ideology to fit within the bounds of our Constitution. And now, Justice Clarence Thomas has announced that they’re coming for more hard-fought human rights, though, conspicuously absent from Thomas’ list was the Loving decision.
No American state should have the right to limit abortion. Period. But, if they’re going to insist on it, we must demand that the other interests accept responsibility, as well.
No state should have the right to abolish abortion without adding equally draconian language to enforce paternal responsibility.
The days of “mother’s baby, father’s maybe” are long gone. We have the technology to determine such things beyond any reasonable doubt, and babies cost money to raise — lots of it.
I don’t care how powerful he is, how rich or how married, he needs to be positively identified and pay up. For the old crones who support the abolition of abortion, you should know, he could be your brother, your son or maybe even your husband. You came for our freedom, now we’re coming for your money.
Nobody wants to see or hear Sen. Joe Manchin’s crocodile tears over Brett (I like beer) Kavanaugh and Neil (I’ll take that seat, thank you) Gorsuch misleading him during their confirmation hearings. Manchin, D-W.Va., had his chance to codify Roe and prefers the anti-democratic filibuster over women’s rights, voting rights and pretty much everything except his right to pollute the air.
Manchin likes to pride himself on, “if I can’t explain it, I can’t vote for it.”
Hey, Joe, I have never once heard you explain the filibuster as practiced by the U.S. Senate today. Want to give that a try?
The Supreme Court claimed there is no specific right to privacy “anywhere” in the Constitution. They are dead wrong. It’s in there, in the one part everyone wants to ignore: the preamble.
It’s always been my opinion that the preamble is the most important part of our Constitution; it is our Founding Fathers’ mission statement. When in doubt, refer to the preamble, it tells us everything we need to know about what they had in mind when writing the rest of the document:
“We the People of the United States (this is the part that reminds our government officials that none of this is about any one person or select group of people but all Americans), in Order to form a more perfect Union (the Founding Fathers believed only God could attain perfection and men could only strive for it), establish Justice (self-explanatory), insure domestic Tranquility (something that should be at the heart of every law passed and decision made), provide for the common defence (we are all in this together), promote the general Welfare (if it’s good for the people of the country, do it), and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity (if this doesn’t contain our right to privacy, what does?), do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
One sentence tells us everything we need to know about the Founding Fathers’ intentions. How does it constantly get so little respect?