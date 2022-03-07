At up to 8.9 metric tons per acre, the cannabis plant is the most efficient carbon-to-biomass agri-tool available. With that in mind, I was horrified to read that industrial hemp, which exceeds the 0.3% THC limit, arbitrarily imposed by federal law, is being burned.
It takes up to 100 days for the plant to absorb that much carbon from the atmosphere, why are we putting it back in a matter of minutes? At the very least, the state should bury it, deep, where the decomposing carbon can be resorbed into the ground.
The excess THC content, while maybe not ideal for consumables, does not affect the quality of any other products that can be made from hemp, including but not limited to biofuels, biodegradable plastics (think, disposable diapers and straws), livestock feed, fabrics and building materials.
Electric cars are marvelous for commuting, shopping trips and traveling three hours at a time but, for large machinery, tractor-trailers, freight trains and those of us who drive until our bladders cry for mercy, hemp diesel is an economic alternative that would not require the entire fleet to be retrofitted.
If carbon producers made the investment, they could offset their own carbon production simply by growing enough acreage in hemp. That could include cattlemen, who would not only offset the carbon in their cattle’s methane production but feed their cattle, as well.
The root system of the cannabis plant is such that it will break up clay soil while adding much-needed organic material. Two or three seasons of hemp growth could improve the most intractable soils, even West Virginia’s.
What if we allowed the industrial carbon producers to grow their hemp in countries where there is a 365-day-per-year growing season? I’m thinking of areas like the Northern Triangle and Haiti, from where many desperate people are migrating to our southern border due to lack of jobs and decent living conditions. Might fuel and fiber production in their own countries prevent their migration to the United States?
If every available acre of fallow land was sown in hemp, how much carbon could be removed from the atmosphere? And, how much oil could be produced at the rate of, roughly, one barrel per every 21/2 acres, every one hundred days?
Undoubtedly, enough so we would never miss Russian petroleum products.
And, we could achieve that by this time next year.
In a rational world, the government would be providing hemp seed to family farms, encouraging the growth of hemp and production of hemp products while providing convenient locations for those farmers to take their raw hemp, regardless of THC content.
We could, in essence, be recycling the carbon we’ve already spewed into the atmosphere while siphoning off a substantial amount in the form of durable goods — BMW, for instance, is currently using hemp plastics in their cars.
If adopted on a global scale, industrial hemp could, literally, save the planet while eliminating the need for all of the tensions surrounding fossil fuels.
But, we must get past our THC-phobia and the greed of the fossil fuel industry.
West Virginia could recapture her position as a major energy-producing state and become the vanguard of the clean energy revolution simply by loosening up the hemp regulations.
Carbon capture technology still requires electricity and does not capture all of it, while growing hemp does not require anything more than pure solar power, with the added bonus that, literally, thousands of products, including biofuels, can be made from hemp.
What makes more sense?