If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results, then this country’s drug laws are certifiable. It’s way past time to reevaluate what is in the interest of public safety and what about our drug laws exists simply to punish the afflicted.
The opioid crisis is a man-made phenomenon born out of one family’s insatiable greed. Yet, it’s the victims of this crisis whom we’re locking up.
Why?
Because the perpetrators have insulated themselves from the law via corporate charter.
Is it fair to enslave a person to a highly addictive substance, then deny them that substance? In my opinion, absolutely not.
Where opioids are concerned, I would argue that allowing addicts access to OxyContin, to which they became addicted in the first place, is far more humane than sending them to the streets for fentanyl-laced heroin. I also would argue that the Sackler family, the people behind Purdue Pharma, should pay for all of it.
In the interest of public safety, doesn’t it make more sense to save lives?
In addition to saving the lives of our addicts, allowing them access to clean drugs, either free of charge or low cost, also would relieve them of the need to commit whatever crimes they’re committing to support their habit, making our streets safer.
Virtually every ethnic group that settled on theses shores brought with them their customs, clothing, foods and vices. However, the only vices to evade draconian drug laws are the ones of which white Europeans approve.
Forget that nicotine and alcohol have destroyed countless lives and sent untold thousands to horrifically painful deaths.
The easiest way to put drug dealers out of business is to legalize drugs. Period. Full stop.
Why aren’t we at least trying something different? Because drug laws have become big business; too many making too much at our expense. Just follow the money.
The only winners of the war on drugs, as in any war, are the profiteers. And they are not who most people think they are. The drug profiteers are the magistrates who are imposing ever-escalating, impossible bail amounts, the bondsmen who snap up their 10%, the drug “rehab” companies that are draining our health insurance to cure “marijuana addiction,” the parole officer who makes a sport out of sending our loved ones back to jail, and the jail and prison administrators sucking up those federal funds.
The list of legal profiteers is endless and a disgrace to any country that calls itself “free.”
I have been living with PTSD for 16 years, and I am a casualty of the war on drugs. As one for whom the medical and psychiatric professions have failed miserably, I’ve struggled with my need to feel good versus the government’s need to tell me what I can and cannot have for my affliction.
Why?
Emerging research confirms, daily, what I have already, learned: Marijuana and many “recreational” drugs have a valid use. From curing drug addiction and alcoholism to alleviating symptoms of PTSD, these so-called “recreational” drugs have a purpose. And, frankly, even if they didn’t, what business is it of anyone what I do in the privacy of my own home?
As long as I’m not hurting anyone, making a hazard of myself on the roads or pushing drugs on anyone’s children, what difference does it make if I get my jollies from hallucinogens or alcohol?
I would argue that many of these substances are safer than alcohol by virtue of the fact that, while I’ve known many a nasty drunk, I’ve never come across anyone who became violent while under the influence of mushrooms or marijuana.
Likewise, I’ve never met anyone who succumbed to long-term use of hallucinogens, while one of my best friends died from alcoholism and more than a few nonsmoking co-workers from my casino days died of lung cancer.
As long as alcohol and tobacco use are tolerated in this country, there is no earthly reason why virtually everything else shouldn’t be, as well.
As a mother who has lost a child, as a sister who has lost her brother, as a daughter who has lost both parents, why is how I live with my pain any of your business? What do you care how I put a smile on my face?
In my world, there is very little joy in reality. I’m on a fixed income that will never be enough to enjoy anything, not even a single day at an amusement park. But, for $10, I can be off and running to places unknown in my own little world and never set foot off my own property.
Why is that so wrong?