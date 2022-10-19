Last week, the Gazette-Mail published a scary column from The Washington Post’s George Will bearing the headline, “Nuclear threat greater than Cuban Missile Crisis.”
As difficult as it is to believe, high-ranking military officers of the United States and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics were willing to risk nuclear war; only the good sense of the two leaders involved (President John F. Kennedy and the USSR’s Nikita Khrushchev) prevented the end of the world as we knew it. And now we are told (probably correctly) that the risk is apparently even greater. This bit of history should be as antique as Hula-hoops and bell bottoms. How could it be that, once again, we face this dreadful possibility?
Since that near-miss 60 years ago both countries veered off the trajectories on which they had been and then veered back. The Soviet Union, of course, self-destructed, with the largest Soviet Republic, Russia, taking its place. In the process of this huge transition, they tried integrating themselves into the world economy but have now doubled back to their previous, unhappy, nationalistic isolation. The major manifestation of this wild swing is the war in Ukraine, which is an attempt to reconstitute the USSR, or the Russian Empire under the czars (which is pretty close to the same thing).
Meanwhile, the United States experimented with a new type of president and, while most citizens now see that experiment as a failure — the two impeachments both seen as merited — Donald Trump still inexplicably controls the fealty of a significant minority. In Russia, civil institutions of democracy have been destroyed or subverted. In the United States, civil institutions have been politicized but still, for the most part, are able to function as they were designed to do.
For those who care to look, the ire of American nationalists (who call themselves “patriots”) is evident: There is loose talk of civil war and destroying the FBI. In Russia, the anger of nationalists is just as high, if not higher: They seethe over Western support for Ukraine, which they view as an illegitimate nation. They are, in other words, furious with us. They have a vision of “greater Russia,” which they feel is their patrimony. We have, from this viewpoint, no more right to take Ukraine away from them than they have to take Alaska or Texas or any other state from us. Everyday Americans are at risk from within (Trumpists) and without (Vladimir Putin) and from global climate change.
Obviously, we are forced to prioritize existential risks over other desirable policy goals. With the war in Ukraine, the brutal policy of deliberate war on civilians is not working — thanks to Western intervention. In the United States, the Oath Keepers are (at long last) being prosecuted and Trump’s alleged misdeeds are under investigation. The Biden administration has made some progress in addressing climate change.
This is all well and good — thank you, President Biden. But we dare not forget — much as we might like to — that the nuclear threat is now arguably greater than it was during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
John Palmer and Geoffrey Ezell live in Huntington.