Last week, the Gazette-Mail published a scary column from The Washington Post’s George Will bearing the headline, “Nuclear threat greater than Cuban Missile Crisis.”

As difficult as it is to believe, high-ranking military officers of the United States and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics were willing to risk nuclear war; only the good sense of the two leaders involved (President John F. Kennedy and the USSR’s Nikita Khrushchev) prevented the end of the world as we knew it. And now we are told (probably correctly) that the risk is apparently even greater. This bit of history should be as antique as Hula-hoops and bell bottoms. How could it be that, once again, we face this dreadful possibility?

John Palmer and Geoffrey Ezell live in Huntington.

