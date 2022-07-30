Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Patti Duncan

This summer West Virginia has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the country’s energy transition and create thousands of good-paying, clean energy jobs here at home.

In doing this, we can also protect the Mountain State’s booming outdoor recreation industry that contributes to 18,000 jobs, while indirectly supporting thousands more small businesses. And in growing our economy this way, we have a shot at leaving our air, water, and land better than we found it, which is priceless. But we must act quickly and boldly moving forward.

Patti Duncan is the President & COO of Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

