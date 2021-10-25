The opening line of The Beatles classic, “A Day in the Life,” sums up my feeling most of these days.
Every morning, I read my print copy of the Gazette-Mail in my favorite chair with my mug of coffee. I am my mother (minus the cigarette). Build Back Better, the Freedom to Vote Act, disagreements over the filibuster, traditional infrastructure, human infrastructure and reconciliation; it’s hard to keep up with it all.
I strongly object to the word “entitlement” that some, such as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have been using lately, particularly as it relates to West Virginia. I don’t think too many people here feel entitled. People are struggling. Even those with secure jobs and college degrees, particularly if they work for the state, are seeing little hope for a brighter future with a better income. West Virginia cannot be the state that kills the infrastructure initiative we need so badly — more than pretty much any other state.
I looked at the economic forecast for 2022-26 by Dr. John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University. It’s full of information, but I focused on just a few areas.
One striking statistic is that 31,000 people have left the labor force — moved or retired — and the opioid epidemic has had an effect on workforce participation, as well. I think this, far more than people “sitting home collecting unemployment,” is why there is a labor shortage. For decades, West Virginia has had one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the country. In fact, right now, it’s the lowest in the nation.
Our fastest-growing population is those age 65 and older, and we need to prepare for it. By 2030, all Baby Boomers will be 65 or older. With the help of Build Back Better funds, we could become the poster child for aging well. Total transfer payments, which I think is the preferable name to “entitlement” programs, equaled 34% of personal income in 2020. There was a spike, of course, because of COVID-19 relief funds, but West Virginia is always substantially higher than most other states, when it comes to assistance. In fact, we are highest among all states in reliance on transfer payments that include Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP and other payments.
Social Security makes up 36% of transfer payments, because of our aging population. Medicare is 25% and Medicaid is 18%. “All others pale in comparison,” the study says. Still, 304,000 West Virginians receive SNAP benefits, or 17% compared to 13% nationally. To say that “entitlements” do not fit into West Virginia values is to deny that they are, in fact, crucial to West Virginians. Many recipients of these benefits work full-time, but qualify for help because their wages are so low and they lack benefits.
This is just one example where the narrative could change. West Virginia, more than any other state, would benefit greatly from Build Back Better, from traditional infrastructure to human infrastructure. West Virginia values it; many West Virginians live on these transfer payments. It is not against our values. It might help us attract and keep population.
I posted a brief and totally unscientific survey on Facebook a couple of months ago, asking why people leave West Virginia and why people stay. For the most part, jobs and family were the answer in both scenarios. A common theme among responders who have left the state was that they always consider themselves West Virginians and love this state.
I think it was Lee Wolverton, vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media, who said in a column that we have a certain “fatalism” here in West Virginia. I tend to agree with that. It reminds me of a favorite lyric from the Gin Blossoms song, “Hey Jealousy.” “And if you don’t expect too much from me, you might not be let down.” Maybe we need to expect more; expect better; expect that Build Back Better can help West Virginia.