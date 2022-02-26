My youngest son recently gave me a Jimmy Buffett CD entitled “Life on the Flip Side.” (Yes, I like CDs and I really miss having a CD player in my car.)
I got to thinking about the title and I’ve decided that I like this description for the “golden years” of my life. Turning 70 hit me hard because it evokes thoughts of “final chapter” or “winter of your life.”
The last age to really give me pause was, ironically, half my age now, at 35. When you turn 35 and answer a survey, you are in the “35 to 50” category, which sounded so old at the time. I also had just had a baby (surprise! aforementioned youngest son) just as his older two brothers were both in school and life had become somewhat civilized again. I think maybe I felt a bit old, but I was probably just tired.
Rather than think of 70 and beyond as the winter of my life or the last chapter, I will relate it to the flip side. For younger readers, the flip side usually refers to the B side of a 45 record, also known as a single. There are many instances where the B side becomes the hit over the A side or equal to the A side and here are a few examples: “Beth” — 1976, Kiss (B side to “Detroit Rock City”); “Black Water” -1974, Doobie Brothers; “Color My World” — 1970, Chicago (B side to “Make Me Smile”); “God Only Knows” — 1966, Beach Boys (B side to “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”); “Hound Dog” — 1953, Elvis Presley; “Revolution” — 1969, The Beatles (B side to “Hey Jude”).
Generally speaking in the music industry, a lot of thought went into which song is the A side and which is the B side. Occasionally, a record would be released as a “double A side,” such as Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions” in 1977. I have been putting some thought into the B side or, preferably, the flip side of my life. The flip side is equal, not beneath, the A years that are behind me. The flip side could be my greatest hit.
As with each generation, the start of old age seems to get older as people live longer and are more healthy. However I thought 70 would feel when I was younger, I have to say I might as well still be 35, but free of the responsibilities of raising kids and working for a living. The major factor in this is good health, and I knock on wood every time I say that. I have always believed that if you have your health you have everything.
As part of the Baby Boomer generation, the one that “would never grow old” (those of us born between 1946 and 1964), we tend to reject age-related labels and bristle when referred to as old. Don’t even think about calling us elderly. Yes, I’m “Talkin’ ‘Bout My Generation” (The Who). There is actually a line in that song that says “I hope I die before I get old.” No, I don’t think so, now that I’m old. From now until 2030, 10,000 Baby Boomers a day will hit retirement age of 65. According to the Wall Street Journal, we will leave about $68 trillion to our Gen X and Millennial children.
In these divisive times, I find that there is generational mean-spiritedness almost as bad as in the political realm. Whatever faults the Baby Boomer generation had, we also transformed the world in many ways for the better. Women’s rights and civil rights movements were alive and well in the 1960s. Protests against the Vietnam War put an end to the draft being implemented. West Virginia Senator Jennings Randolph worked to lower the age of the right to vote to 18, in part due to the refrain that “if you’re old enough to fight, you’re old enough to vote.” I often find that millenials (those born between 1981 and 1996) want some of the same things that the older Baby Boomers want, such as a down-sized affordable home, good internet service and recreational opportunities, We have different life experiences, but we are not that different.
In the summer of 2012, I was on a Try This West Virginia meeting road trip with Kate Long. We grew up on the same street in Oak Hill and she wanted to stop and say hello to my mom, who was frail but mentally sharp til the end. Kate asked mom a thoughtful question about growing older and mom said, “In my mind, I’m still young. I don’t really think of myself as old.” I remind myself of that whenever I think someone acts old or looks old. In our minds, we are our young selves. My mom died a few months after that conversation.
Planning for generational needs and generational differences is an important aspect of making policy. Currently, West Virginia is the third oldest state in the country with approximately 21% of our population age 65 and older. All generations could and should be working together to prepare for the aging of this large older population while creating policies that help West Virginia keep our young people here. For example, I don’t think reminding them that women do not yet have equal rights is the best way to appeal to young people, as stated in resolution recently passed by the state Senate.
In making policy, our lawmakers should focus on the population that we have here now. Making life better for us will help keep us here and attract more. Great schools, supported teachers, diverse work opportunities, excellent broadband, good access to health care, fun stuff to do and a state that takes pride in the appearance of its urban and rural areas will do more to keep and attract people than any tax cut. Trying to “take a sad song and make it better” (Hey Jude, The Beatles) isn’t working, so let’s go with the flip side:
“You say you got a real solution/ Well, you know/ We’d all love to see the plan./ You ask me for a contribution/ Well, you know/ We’re all doing what we can./ But if you want money for people with minds that hate/ All I can tell you is brother you have to wait.”
John Lennon (main writer of this song although it’s Lennon-McCartney), concluded this song by saying, “Don’t you know it’s gonna be all right.” It could be, if we all work as if we are in this together, because “We all want to change the world.” Or at least our little corner of it in West Virginia.