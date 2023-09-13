Jimmy Buffet’s death at age 76 hit me a bit hard, because it was just a few days before my 72nd birthday. Since I define old as 10 years older than whatever age I am, I am not old yet, but I’ve had a lot of thoughts lately about mortality.
Ed Rabel (who is older than I am) wrote a piece on mortality in the Gazette-Mail a few months ago, and then Gazette-Mail Opinion Editor Ben Fields (young enough to be my son) wrote one, so I guess it’s on the minds of a lot of us. Life, and death, keep happening and provide a constant reminder that time flies.
Shortly after Buffett’s death, Bruce Springsteen announced that he was canceling his September shows because of illness. I was planning to go to two of those shows, but I’ve had the good fortune to have already attended many of his concerts, including four on this 2023 tour.
During this tour, Springsteen has performed a song called “Last Man Standing” after he tells the story of being the last one alive from his very first band, The Castiles, that he joined in 1965. The monologue has varied somewhat with each show, but the message to most of us fans is that “we have more yesterdays than tomorrows” and to make the most of every day.
Anyone reading this might now be asking if my only point in writing this piece is to depress people or brag about seeing Springsteen, but it’s actually to provide some helpful information. I’ve been thinking about this since I read the two aforementioned columns, but I was inspired by my Class of 1969 classmate, Susan Williams, who wrote beautifully of love, hate and rock ‘n’ roll. Those of us in the Class of ’69 came out of high school in what is still considered the most tumultuous year of the most tumultuous decade (which is another way of saying the times they were a’changin). We got a life lesson that nothing remains quite the same.
I feel as though I have some nerve giving people advice, but I am, after all, the matriarch of my family. That means nothing, but it sounds important. I have two mottos for myself: Don’t do stupid s*** and keep your wits about you. They serve me well, if I pay attention to myself.
Another piece of advice is get rid of stuff, but do so responsibly. I have been an executor for both parents and for my late husband, none of whom ever got rid of anything. It is a daunting task and one that could be lessened if people would clean out and purge. I am chairwoman of the Charleston Green Team, and we are working on a resource guide for people about “what to do with stuff” besides sending it to the landfill.
My last bit of morbid advice is to get the legal stuff done — the will, the medical power of attorney, the durable power of attorney. Our mom had all this very well organized, including her wishes for such things as the service (none for her but we could mention her when we did one for dad), obituary photos, information for obituary, and even a list of songs for dad’s service.
A friend reminded me that you can even write your own obituary. I have started a file, but it’s definitely not a pleasant task. For my sons’ information, I have titled it “In My Life,” and it’s in a cheery yellow folder.
Springsteen has closed every show of this year’s tour with “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” which begins with the line, “The road is long and seeming without end.” But it does end. Preparing for it while at the same time living each day to the fullest, which means very different things based on our own individual interests and health, is a gift for the ones you leave behind. It shows to our family that, “In my life, I love you more.”
Patti Hamilton, of Fayette County, is the former executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties.