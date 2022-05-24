“Pools of sorrow, waves of joy, are drifting through my opened mind.” This is a lovely line in “Across the Universe,” written primarily by John Lennon after an argument with his wife, Cynthia. The song has always been a favorite of mine, and I heard it recently while on a rainy road trip. It fit with my thoughts that “meander like a restless wind inside a letterbox.”
Once we have reached my age of 70, we all probably have many pools of sorrow and waves of joy as part of our past and present. Death, divorce, health issues and other sorrows are balanced by the joys of grandchildren, new experiences and freedom to retire, if we are fortunate to have these and other joys in our lives. Another line in the song that particularly struck me on this rainy day was “Nothing’s gonna change my world.”
What I’m seeing now is that the world I thought was starting to change for the better when I was young is going backward. Rights that were hard-won in the 1960s and 1970s are being eroded. I was brought up by open-minded parents who supported these changes, such as civil rights and women’s rights. In contrast to the line in the song, current political climate is gonna change our world as we have known it for decades.
All generations of women younger than Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) have never known anything but reproductive freedom, albeit with some restrictions. This timeline might be a surprise to younger women:
- In 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court established the right of married couples to use contraception.
- In 1972, the Supreme Court upheld the right to use birth control by unmarried couples.
- In 1973, Roe v. Wade made abortion legal.
- In 1974, the Supreme Court ruled that it is illegal to force pregnant women to take maternity leave on the assumption they are incapable of working in their physical condition.
- In 1978, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act banned employment discrimination against women.
Roe v. Wade became the law of the land in 1973, and I don’t remember any controversy or fuss on the West Virginia University campus. Abortion was already legal in the state of New York before Roe v. Wade. I was in college and I was afraid I was pregnant. Very afraid. I had open-minded parents but not about this. Their disappointment in me would devastate me. I felt stupid and terrified, and this was so not what I wanted in my life.
In those days, reliable birth control was not very available and the common solution was “have to get married.” Another option was to go away to an unwed-mothers’ home.
My boyfriend, who became my husband after college, got an appointment for me in New York. I have no recollection of how we were planning to get there or pay for it. There was no such thing as quick drugstore pregnancy tests, so I had to be mortified when I went to the WVU Health Clinic to find out. I got the absolutely wonderful news that I was not pregnant — no appointment needed. Pools of sorrow became waves of joy.
Fast forward to 1977, and I became the first teacher in the county to be able to use accrued sick leave for maternity leave. In nine more years, after two healthy pregnancies, I was pregnant with my third child. I was 35 years old and was surprised to learn that this was considered a geriatric pregnancy in the OB-Gyn world. That is now, I’m happy to say, an outdated characterization, although still higher-risk.
My doctor suggested I have a fairly new procedure, an amniocentesis, at about 16 weeks when there is enough amniotic fluid. This procedure can provide a prenatal diagnosis of chromosomal and genetic abnormalities.
We drove to Morgantown for the procedure, and I was very matter-of-factly told by the doctor what to expect (some pressure — that’s an understatement) and that a good result simply meant there were no genetic or chromosomal abnormalities, but it didn’t rule out other problems. No guarantees, in other words.
He said that, if I didn’t want to know and wouldn’t do anything about it if I did, then I didn’t need to have the procedure. I absolutely knew what I could deal with and what I couldn’t, and I wanted to be able to make that decision, should we get bad news. I had two young sons, a shaky marriage, lousy insurance and no desire to bring a child into the world with a severe genetic condition. I appreciated the fact that the doctor was telling me it was my decision, in an informative and unemotional manner.
I would never tell another woman that she should or should not terminate a pregnancy. Unless I’m talking to myself, it’s none of my business. I have friends and acquaintances who “had to get married” and have made wonderful lives for themselves, some going on over 50 years now. I am sure I have friends who have had abortions but do not talk about it.
We are all pro-life. We want the best for our children, our loved ones, and our own health and well-being. Forced birth, with no regard to circumstances, is not pro-life. On this controversial subject, “words are flowing out like endless rain into a paper cup.”
These are my words and this is my story. I was blessed to never have to make the decision. I was fortunate to have a choice. I encourage others to use their words to tell their story, before our rights “slip away across the universe.”