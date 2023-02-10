The baby boomer generation (born 1946-1964) is aging and our memories will be lost. The oldest of us are 77 and the youngest (sometimes referred to as the second phase) are 59 this year. We were and are the “pig in the python,” born after World War II, whose sheer numbers created change.
I can’t remember how my dad announced it to us, but we were going to see The Beatles for the show at the Cincinnati Gardens in 1964. I could bring my best friend and fellow fan, Kathy Young, and my sisters Debby and Judy were also going. Kathy and I were 13, Debby was 11 and Judy was 6. We all, including my mom, drove together from Oak Hill to Cincinnati which was a much longer and harder drive then than now. I’m not sure if air-conditioned cars were available then, but I do know that my dad held out for a long time because he liked to drive with the window down. The four of us kids were in the back seat and seatbelts were not a thing then.
President Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22,1963. Most schools let students go home after the news was announced. The news was on all three network channels (which was all the channels) for most of the days following the assassination through the funeral. This is not unusual now, but national news coverage at that time consisted of the evening news for a half-hour. We watched the heart-breaking funeral of our young president with his beautiful widow in mourning and John-John saluting the casket. This had nothing to do with politics for most of us who grew up at that time. He was the first president we related to and, for my sister and me, we had just seen him in person on June 20, 1963, at the West Virginia Centennial. My dad made us go with him on that rainy day and I’m so glad he did.
What does this have to do with going to see The Beatles? There are many theories as to why The Beatles took the world, and certainly the United States, by storm. We were a sad country after the assassination. They couldn’t have come at a better time. We young people needed music and happiness and fun and they provided it.
In February 1964, they made their first U.S. appearance live on The Ed Sullivan Show, a Sunday night staple in our household. We were so excited, as were most of the 73 million people who gathered in front of their TV sets to watch them in black and white. It was a record-setting number of viewers.
Back to the road trip for the second round of the Beatles' 1964 tour. My dad loved Howard Johnson and we stopped there for a meal. He liked the fried clams and the 28 flavors of ice cream they offered. Kathy remembers my dad chiding her for ordering ordinary chocolate when there were so many flavors to choose from.
We also went to Coney Island, adjacent to what is now King's Island. The only thing I remember about that excursion is the Wild Mouse ride. It careened around a track and made right angle turns that about broke our necks.
Finally, it’s the night of the show, which was sold-out with 14,000 screaming fans. My dad went to the show with us while my mom waited out in the lobby. I’ve researched some old articles about the show and there are several mentions of it being very hot, both outside and inside, but I have no recollection of heat. I do vividly recall the screaming fans, but we absolutely could hear The Beatles. We had what I thought were great seats (although what did we know - this was our first concert). I kept a list of what they sang, not knowing it was called a “set list.” Tickets for The Beatles' 1964 concert cost $5.50 and they performed for 30 minutes. Now you can easily Google the set-list.
The hype from The Beatles appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in February led local Cincinnati disc jockeys to secure The Beatles in Cincinnati. When they got the green-light, each of them pitched in $5,000 to meet the $25,000 appearance fee. The concert was nearly canceled after the Musicians' Union demanded that local groups be put on the bill. After a telephone campaign by Beatles fans, the union withdrew their request.
The Righteous Brothers, the Bill Black Combo and Jackie DeShannon opened the show. (That's what articles about the show say, anyway. None of us remember anyone except the Righteous Brothers). I’m sure we couldn’t wait for them to get offstage and get The Beatles onstage, which happened at 9:35 that evening.
Kathy and I have remained Beatles fans throughout the decades. We cried when John Lennon was murdered. We cried when George Harrison died of cancer. We go see Paul McCartney whenever he tours, because it is so much fun and who knows how long it will last. We saw him on tour in 2022, just before he turned 80.
We also went to Cincinnati to see Paul McCartney 45 years after seeing The Beatles there. In 2011, McCartney played for a sold-out, generation-spanning crowd at Great American Ballpark.
Unfortunately, only a short bit of choppy film footage from “You Can’t Do That” survives from the Cincinnati Gardens show, but there are photographs and memories. My dad, who usually commemorated everything with photos, for some reason didn’t take many pictures. The Beatles stopped touring in 1966 and their last show in America was the famous Shea Stadium show, so we have always felt very lucky and privileged to have gotten to see them live.
On the way home, we stopped at Camden Park. It doesn’t get much more 60s than that.
The 60s continued to be one of the most tumultuous decades of the 20th century. The tsunami of baby boomers began to rebel about everything from high school dress codes to being drafted and sent to Vietnam. As a generation, we saw seismic changes in women’s rights and civil rights. The draft is no longer implemented. Voting rights were extended to 18 year olds (if you’re old enough to fight, you’re old enough to vote). And rock and roll was here to stay. You’re welcome.
(A side note to Gen X, Milennials, and Gen Z: Vote like your rights depend on it. Women have already lost an important right that baby boomer women won 50 years ago.)
Even after all these years, actually seeing The Beatles remains one of the highlights of our lives. I will conclude this trip down memory lane with one of my favorite lyrics from the song “The End,” with which Paul has closed all of the concerts we’ve seen:
“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
Patti Hamilton, of Fayette County, is the former executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties.