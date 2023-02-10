Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Patti Hamilton

The baby boomer generation (born 1946-1964) is aging and our memories will be lost. The oldest of us are 77 and the youngest (sometimes referred to as the second phase) are 59 this year. We were and are the “pig in the python,” born after World War II, whose sheer numbers created change.

I can’t remember how my dad announced it to us, but we were going to see The Beatles for the show at the Cincinnati Gardens in 1964. I could bring my best friend and fellow fan, Kathy Young, and my sisters Debby and Judy were also going. Kathy and I were 13, Debby was 11 and Judy was 6. We all, including my mom, drove together from Oak Hill to Cincinnati which was a much longer and harder drive then than now. I’m not sure if air-conditioned cars were available then, but I do know that my dad held out for a long time because he liked to drive with the window down. The four of us kids were in the back seat and seatbelts were not a thing then.

Patti Hamilton, of Fayette County, is the former executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties.

