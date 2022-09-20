Attributed to Lennon/McCartney, Paul McCartney wrote and sang “Lady Madonna” for The Beatles “White Album,” released in 1968. The lyrics were inspired simply by a photograph of a woman breastfeeding her child with other children around her that he saw in National Geographic. I thought of the lyrics of this song as I listened to the passage of House Bill 302, the West Virginia abortion ban that is now in effect.
“Lady Madonna, children at your feet/Wonder how you manage to make ends meet./Who finds the money when you pay the rent?/Did you think that money was heaven sent?”
While this song has nothing to do with abortion, it does bring to mind the reality of choosing to have children or not. But women in West Virginia have lost the “or not” choice. HB 302 is, in reality, an almost total ban on abortion, a total loss of a woman’s (or girl’s) right over the past 50 years to her own reproductive health. The exceptions of incest and rape, eight weeks pregnant for an adult and 14 weeks pregnant for a minor, are not workable in the real world, especially given the requirement that the incident be reported to police. This is merely window dressing to look like reasonable compassion.
The bill was brought out secretively, catching everyone who is affected, including medical professionals, completely off guard, since the session called by the speaker of the House was intended only to appoint conference committee members to work out a bill with the Senate. This bill never went to any committee.
Even worse than the bill is House Resolution 302, except that it doesn’t carry the weight of law. A resolution could have easily been rejected by leadership as a bridge too far. Wasn’t the bill bad enough? The resolution moved me to write the following email to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha:
“I count on you both as intelligent leaders of a younger generation who will keep the crazy train from going completely off the rails. HR 302 should never have seen the light of day, except maybe in Gilead as part of a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ plot. It is offensive and embarrassing and the authors of this archaic garbage should be up front about it. I’ve heard through the legislative grapevine who it is (I named names in the email to the speaker and chairman), but whoever wrote this atrocity needs to own it and should be ashamed of themselves. Did you all read this offensive gibberish? Here are just two small portions that are simply unbelievable in this day and age:
“‘Further Resolved, That the criminalization of abortion must be only the beginning of West Virginia’s post-Roe initiatives; and, be it
“‘Further Resolved, That we must turn now to the positive protection and flourishing of mothers, as a return to the most fundamental reasons for the existence of government ... .’
“Does forcing a woman to give birth protect the flourishing of mothers? And if this is just the beginning, what’s next?
“We all know what’s next. What will flourish is an illegal network for abortions, just as it did 50 years ago and all the centuries before that. There will be the compassionate yet illegal assistance (watch ‘The Janes’ documentary on HBO) or the outright criminal and dangerous network of ‘providers’ of abortion services. What will flourish is medical professionals and women of child bearing age leaving the state, as if enough of them haven’t left already. What will flourish is even more children in foster care, when we are already no. 1 in the country by a significant amount (according to DHHR Commissioner [Jeffrey] Pack who spoke at in interim meeting the morning that the forced birth bill and this horrible resolution passed, exemplifying that we are not doing a good job with the children we already have). What will flourish is more unhealthy pregnancies and births in a state with very poor health outcomes already.
“At the very least, make it known who wrote this. For those of us who support women and their control over their own lives who have read HR 302, the number one descriptor of this resolution has been ‘insane.’”
Here is a real-world story from former prosecuting attorney Rick Staton who gave me permission to use it:
“The exceptions are meaningless. When I was a prosecutor, we had a 12-year-old girl pregnant by her father. We only knew when she started to show and the teacher called Child Protective Services. This would be well past the deadline of 14 weeks. The girl didn’t know what sex was. She didn’t know it was abuse because it was her dad. Mom wouldn’t report it because she was afraid we’d take her kids. And now, under this bill, we expect this kid or her fearful mom to call law enforcement on the dad within 14 weeks. That is not how it works in the real world.”
The West Virginia Legislature didn’t want to hear from medical professionals, prosecutors, women or anyone who has real-world experience and an interest in women’s and girls’ health rights. This is now our reality. It was not followed up with any accountability for the fathers, better access to maternal health care or infant health care or any concern over the children we already have living in foster care, in abusive situations or in poverty. Money is not “heaven sent.”
One refrain in the song is “See how they run.” In West Virginia, this could refer to the medical professionals, younger generations of women and progressive businesses who vote with their feet and take their education and their resources out of state.
“Listen to the music playing in your head.” Is this the West Virginia we want? Elections have consequences.