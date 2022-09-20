Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

patti hamilton

Patti Hamilton

Attributed to Lennon/McCartney, Paul McCartney wrote and sang “Lady Madonna” for The Beatles “White Album,” released in 1968. The lyrics were inspired simply by a photograph of a woman breastfeeding her child with other children around her that he saw in National Geographic. I thought of the lyrics of this song as I listened to the passage of House Bill 302, the West Virginia abortion ban that is now in effect.

“Lady Madonna, children at your feet/Wonder how you manage to make ends meet./Who finds the money when you pay the rent?/Did you think that money was heaven sent?”

Stories you might like

Patti Hamilton, of Fayette County, is the former executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties.

Tags

Recommended for you