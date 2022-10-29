“Taxman,” a song written by George Harrison, was a protest against the higher level of progressive tax that was imposed in Great Britain by Prime Minister Harold Wilson. At the time, it had The Beatles paying over 90% of their earnings to the Treasury.
Amendment 2 on the general election ballot in West Virginia is somewhat the opposite of the premise of “Taxman,” but if you dig a little deeper, maybe it isn’t.
In theory, it could be a personal property tax repeal for businesses and for individuals if the Legislature enacts those reductions. Passage of the amendment actually does nothing until the Legislature uses the authority given in the amendment to eliminate personal property taxes on business inventory, machinery, equipment and individuals’ motor vehicles. And, of course, another Legislature in another session could put it back. Kansas had to do that a few years ago after massive tax cuts had nearly bankrupted the state.
The big question that has never been answered is what would replace the $500 million annually that would be lost to counties, school boards and municipalities if the amendment passes and is enacted by the Legislature. Maybe an additional tax on your seat, the heat or your feet is not too far-fetched. Some other revenue has to replace the lost revenue. As the old saying goes, someone’s ox will be gored. Or, “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that man behind the tree.” That tree could be in your yard where you live in your home, and that real property tax could possibly, and likely probably, increase.
This issue began as a recommendation to eliminate inventory tax in a 1999 tax reform initiative and had bipartisan support over the years. The only problem that really stopped it from getting this far is that no one could identify an acceptable plan for replacement of the revenue. Over time, it morphed into an elimination of all business personal property tax which would also include machinery and equipment in addition to inventory. Our individual car tax was added as a sweetener because who would vote for an amendment that would eliminate motor vehicle tax for vehicles owned by a business but not on our individually owned vehicles?
Several special categories of businesses have been granted “salvage value” by the Legislature and their personal property is assessed at 5% instead of 60%. I always referred to this as an end run around the constitution since it actually takes a constitutional amendment to eliminate the tax but not to substantially reduce it (although salvage value has never been challenged in court).
In 2014, I provided one of many presentations over the years to yet another tax reform committee and gave this information: “Examples of businesses that receive salvage value treatment are pollution control facilities, special manufacturing production property, qualified capital additions, special aircraft properties and high-tech business properties. This has resulted in a reduction in business personal property taxes in tax year 2014 of $100,170,000.” This salvage value treatment is incredibly unfair to other businesses and no one has undertaken a study to see if the preferential tax treatment has a correlation or causal effect of growth or economic development.
If you take the tax off, they will come. This field of dreams thinking has led legislators over the years to speculate that the increase in business that will come to the state will more than make up the shortfall in revenue. There is no guarantee or evidence from other states that this would happen. Even if it did, there is no guarantee that the Legislature would appropriate that money to those who depend on property taxes — counties and school boards.
“Let me tell you how it will be. There’s one for you, 19 for me.” That could very well be the situation that counties, school boards and to a lesser extent, municipalities, could find themselves in if Amendment 2 passes and is enacted. Vote no on Amendment 2 “if you don’t want to pay some more, cause I’m the taxman.”