I didn’t need to do a Google search to come up with several songs about walking that range from the upbeat “Walking on Sunshine” to the thoughtful “Walking in Memphis.” A few others include “These Boots are Made for Walking,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Walk This Way,” and “I Walk the Line.” May is National Walking Month so put on some tunes and take a walk!
You may have noticed since the pandemic shutdown that more people are walking for exercise and enjoyment. It was one of the few activities available to us during that time and many people have kept it up, realizing that it’s an activity that is easily available and requires no special equipment, although I recommend comfortable shoes.
In September, 2019, I started a walking group called the WV Walkers and we get together for a monthly walk, usually on the first Saturday of the month. We are part of the national group EverWalk Nation, founded by Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll. Diana is known for her record-breaking swim from Key West to Cuba when she was 60 years old. Bonnie was the expedition leader for Diana’s venture and the two of them founded EverWalk Nation with the simple goal of getting people moving.
I had the pleasure of meeting them on an EverWalk Journey in the Hudson River Valley in New York where we walked 10 miles a day for three days. They are both forces of nature and their motto is “Onward.” I can now say that I walked and talked with two people who are going to be featured in an upcoming film about the record-breaking swim, with Annette Bening playing Diana and Jodie Foster playing Bonnie.
“Good Morning America” is featuring walking events during May that will be highlighted on their Facebook group, Walk With GMA. Several of us in the EverWalk Nation will be having a walking event during May to celebrate and promote the benefits of walking.
The WV Walkers event will be on May 11 at 6 p.m. and we will meet at the “Lincoln Walks at Midnight” statue in front of the State Capitol Building. Our theme is “A River Runs Through It” and we will walk by the Kanawha River. This theme also promotes our country’s newest and nearby New River Gorge National Park in Fayette County.
The benefits of walking are substantial. Just to name a few, walking can help to lower heart disease, lower blood pressure, help reduce obesity and Type II diabetes, improve strength, boost mood and reduce stress. These benefits can be achieved by walking 8,000 steps just once or twice a week.
I have always liked to walk. With no particular athletic skills, walking is one activity at which I’m pretty good. I like being able to transport myself. I’m an advocate for safe walking areas, including well-maintained sidewalks, and for pedestrian safety for walkers crossing streets. With the WV Walkers, we’ve enjoyed unique places to walk in Charleston such as the Carriage Trail and Spring Hill Cemetery. We’ve had walking guides who have shown us the history of Luna Park, Fort Hill and South Hills. Find our Facebook group at WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation. Don’t Walk Away, Renee — walk with us on May 11.
Patti Hamilton, of Fayette County, is the former executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties.