patti hamilton

Patti Hamilton

I didn’t need to do a Google search to come up with several songs about walking that range from the upbeat “Walking on Sunshine” to the thoughtful “Walking in Memphis.” A few others include “These Boots are Made for Walking,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Walk This Way,” and “I Walk the Line.” May is National Walking Month so put on some tunes and take a walk!

You may have noticed since the pandemic shutdown that more people are walking for exercise and enjoyment. It was one of the few activities available to us during that time and many people have kept it up, realizing that it’s an activity that is easily available and requires no special equipment, although I recommend comfortable shoes.

Patti Hamilton, of Fayette County, is the former executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties.

