Tobacco kills 480,000 Americans and 6 million worldwide yearly — half of those who use it.

Second-hand tobacco smoke causes extensive childhood suffering, including increased rates of childhood cancer, asthma, ear infections, SIDS, heart disease, tooth decay, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, house fires, premature birth and neurocognitive delay. Tobacco use is one of the worst public health disasters in the history of the world, and it demands strong action, because, like they always say, what about the children?

Paul Clancy is a retired Charleston physician.

