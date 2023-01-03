Tobacco kills 480,000 Americans and 6 million worldwide yearly — half of those who use it.
Second-hand tobacco smoke causes extensive childhood suffering, including increased rates of childhood cancer, asthma, ear infections, SIDS, heart disease, tooth decay, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, house fires, premature birth and neurocognitive delay. Tobacco use is one of the worst public health disasters in the history of the world, and it demands strong action, because, like they always say, what about the children?
So, I propose that we regulate tobacco like marijuana, and make it a Schedule I drug, like heroin, LSD, ecstasy and marijuana. Schedule I drugs are those that have the following characteristics, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration: The drug or other substance has a high potential for abuse, the drug or other substance has no currently accepted medical treatment use in the U.S. and there is a lack of accepted safety for use of the drug or substance under medical supervision.
Tobacco certainly qualifies.
We could use as a template our government’s highly successful and popular war on marijuana users. Users — that is, anyone found in possession of any amount of tobacco — would face misdemeanor charges and up to six months imprisonment and $1,000 fine. Tobacco farmers, convenience store clerks and owners and other cartel operatives would face felony charges, up to 5 years imprisonment, $15,000 fine and possible civil forfeiture of cash, homes, land, vehicles, businesses, children and, of course, firearms.
The social benefits of this new policy are hard to adequately articulate. Our government is certain to use these seized assets wisely. The small increase in expenditures for SWAT teams and prisons would be temporary, since obviously practically everyone will quit using tobacco as soon as it is made Schedule I.
Mandatory minimums, paid informants and aerial surveillance have a spectacular record of success protecting our children from the harms of marijuana, and similar results can be expected with tobacco. Let’s see them grow their deadly and addictive tobacco indoors, under lights.
Imagine all the problems solved when all these degenerate and undeserving addicts and dealers are sent to prison, where they belong.
Let’s be sure not to make any exceptions for vaping, because, after all, this is not your grandfather’s tobacco. Let’s regulate tobacco like marijuana, because, like they always say, what about the children?