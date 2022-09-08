Sept. 11 on the calendar is always shortly after school starts. Like other seasoned teachers, I remember well watching history unfold in front of my class in real time. We share the common experience of that day with those students that went through it, but not those in our classrooms today. Roughly 25% of all Americans have zero recollection of 9/11. But how many of us who do remember the events of that Tuesday morning talk about it with our kids?
Educating children is the parents’ responsibility. Schools and teachers are only some of the tools at your disposal. From my experience I have seen that kids today, even high school seniors, know little about 9/11 and less about the events that have happened between then and now in the ongoing Global War On Terror. It’s understandable.
As a parent, it is up to you to pass on family values and beliefs. You are also the one to teach your children what is important in life, what to avoid, what to strive for, how to grow up and take responsibility for their actions. You drive the train. But history really lives when a loved one shares their personal experience and their heart concerning important events like 9/11.
Just to check yourself — here’s a little test. No, it’s not open book, no Googling and don’t ask Siri.
1. How many years has it been since the 9-11 attacks?
2. Identify the three main events that took place.
3. Roughly how many people were killed on September 11th? (within 400)
6. September 11 on the calendar has a specific name. What is it?
7. What year was the World Trade Center bombed?
8. Who was the leader of the terrorist group responsible for the Sept. 11 attack?
9. Who was the President of the United States when it happened?
10. Who was President of the United States eight months before the attack and for 8 years before that?
I’ve given this same pretest since 2002 to ninth through 12th grade students. In the first year, the average score was roughly 95%. This last year it was around 40%. Our history is showing us how we got here. By studying and learning our history it defines who we are collectively as Americans, our true values, our demonstrated characteristics and most importantly, what calls us to stand united. For surely if we do not, we will fall.