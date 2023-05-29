"The finest tribute we can pay/Unto our hero dead to-day/Is not a rose wreath, white and red/In memory of the blood they shed/It is to stand beside each mound/Each couch of consecrated ground/And pledge ourselves as warriors true/Unto the work they died to do." -- Edgar Guest, Memorial Day, 1917.
Memorial Day is set aside to recognize those Americans who selflessly paid the ultimate sacrifice dying on the battlefield defending the greatest nation on earth and our way of life.
Death can put things into perfect perspective. They were here, now they are not. Never to return again - in this world anyway. So, how to recognize and honor their sacrifice is the challenge. What did they die for? What they swore an oath to do is where you will find the answer.
Today’s military oath is not very different from the one established in 1789. "I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…. So help me God."
It’s all about America's owner's manual, our Constitution. Unfortunately, the present state of America directly reflects the commitment of its citizens to adhere to its standard. Our Constitution is the Declaration of Independence in practice. It's primary purpose is to set restrictions on our elected officials which in turn protect our freedoms. Simply put, to be American is a privilege accompanied with the responsibility to protect our God given rights.
To truly honor those who died to keep their generation free, it is necessary that each succeeding generation does not take our freedoms for granted. It starts with knowing and teaching the Constitution to our children. How much do you know?
Former President Ronald Reagan said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”