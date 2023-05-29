Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

"The finest tribute we can pay/Unto our hero dead to-day/Is not a rose wreath, white and red/In memory of the blood they shed/It is to stand beside each mound/Each couch of consecrated ground/And pledge ourselves as warriors true/Unto the work they died to do." -- Edgar Guest, Memorial Day, 1917.

Memorial Day is set aside to recognize those Americans who selflessly paid the ultimate sacrifice dying on the battlefield defending the greatest nation on earth and our way of life.

Paul Dorsey lives in Green Valley

Recommended for you