Independence is America’s first value. It’s such a big deal we have a national holiday to celebrate and reflect on it. It’s our birthday, it’s who we are or who we should aspire to be.
Independence means to be self-sufficient. Independence implies rugged individualism like the pioneers. As a nation and as individual Americans we are sovereign, capable and dependable. To the degree we are independent we are free.
The American privileges of freedom and independence come with great responsibility. Dependency on our government is similar to our nation being dependent on other nations to the point that they influence our decisions.
President Reagan understood it. In his 1967 inaugural address as governor of California, he said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
America, as stated by many presidents, is the world’s last, best hope. Not to save it or rule over it but to lend a hand where necessary leading from the front; defending freedom and helping other nations get on their own feet like Afghanistan in 2020.
Nothing in the first 17 months of this administration reminds me of independence, inspires rugged individualism or encourages a celebration of American exceptionalism. We still have plenty to crow about as the greatest nation in history but we need to tighten up on a couple of things. Common sense is not so common anymore. Let’s start there.
Thankfully the vast majority of Americans are paying attention and will start to right this terrible wrong this November. For the fans of the left, I recommend a move to the Left coast or a one way ticket to Venezuela.