Are you disgusted by politics and considering not voting this November? I understand the impulse to write off politics and to believe your vote doesn’t matter. I did when I “dropped out” in the early 1970s. I’d witnessed, as a teenager, the violence of the 1968 election season in which Democrat Hubert Humphrey lost to Richard Nixon, who ran on restoring law and order after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. caused riots, and peaceful protests against the Vietnam War were often met with police brutality.

In 1969, draft age, I attended massive protests against the war. I returned from D.C. stinking of tear gas realizing that fighting a well-armed government was suicide. To avoid supporting the war machine, I would move to the country, raise my own food and be as self-sufficient as possible.

Paul Epstein is a retired teacher who lives and plays music in Charleston.

