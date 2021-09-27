Lee Wolverton and Hoppy Kercheval both had columns in the Sept. 25 edition of the Charleston Gazette-Mail to give their points of view.
Wolverton, regional executive editor for HD Media, brings a formidable intellect, vocabulary and knowledge of history to his writing that I suspect would leave a majority of West Virginians scratching their heads. Kercheval brings an everyman sensibility to his analysis of issues and appeals to the common sense of most West Virginians.
Both are relatively conservative in their ideology, but neither is a fan of the current crop of Republicans, who either chase after or cower under Donald Trump’s leadership of the Republican Party.
Both, to my relief, give deference to facts and science and decry such conspiracy theories and false narratives as claims that the 2020 elections were stolen from Trump and rife with fraud, that COVID-19 is merely a flu or that the vaccines or mask wearing are either useless or harmful.
But neither is immune to making what, to me, are either naive or fatuous (silly and pointless) conclusions.
Wolverton, on Saturday, spent most of his column lecturing on the history of the phrase “band of brothers.” He threw in a couple of paragraphs on Lincoln’s words about a house divided (he wants us to know Lincoln got it from the Bible), and goes on to conclude that, to solve our problems as a nation, we should (my interpretation) listen to Rodney King, who, in 1992, pleaded, “Can’t we all just get along?” during a particularly contentious period. Wolverton’s solution? A careful dodge. All we need to do is agree to some basic facts, “rallying around points in which all reasonable people can agree.”
As Shakespeare wrote, “there’s the rub.”
When 40% of voters decide to ignore facts and reason, to dismiss science and anyone who writes like Wolverton as elitist (you’ve got to admit, Mr. Wolverton, your writing fits that description), his solution is nothing short of naive.
Meanwhile, Kercheval shows command of the facts that have made immigration such an insoluble problem for at least 50 years by acknowledging that “what makes for good politics makes for lousy policies,” or, in this case, outdated, unchangeable policy.
In the opinion of Democrats like myself, Republicans don’t want to solve the problem, because preventing solutions keeps their base angry, and angry people tend to vote for them in greater numbers. In the view of Republicans, Democrats won’t enforce the existing laws (not true) and want open borders (also false). The more extreme and racist of them say Democrats want people of color to come here and “replace us.”
But then Kercheval throws out his argument and suggests President Joe Biden could solve the whole problem by simply inviting politicians of all stripes to the border, show them the mess of problems and they’d immediately have an “aha” moment and go back to Washington to solve it.
I have one thing to say, Hoppy, “A ha-ha-ha-ha-ha!”