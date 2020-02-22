Paula Kaufman: West Virginia's real thugs (Opinion)

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, while coaching a basketball game last week, called players at Woodrow Wilson High School “a bunch of thugs.” Woodrow Wilson High is one of the more racially diverse schools in the state, and its two girls basketball coaches are black, according to the Register-Herald.
Let’s examine some etymology. The word “thug” comes from Hindi for “swindler and thief” and from the Sanskrit for “he who covers or conceals.” This describes Jim Justice perfectly.
Our governor owes millions of back taxes in three states. Being a billionaire does not excuse you from paying coal dues. His debt deprives impoverished counties in coal country of much needed revenue. The only recourse most have is to sue Justice for a fraction of what they are owed.
Many other thugs are abusing their power in West Virginia. African American students are tragically often the victims of this harassment. This winter, a basketball coach at Woodrow Wilson High School forced a black player to remove his braids before he could play. The student had to literally rip them out, in tears.
This coach abused his power and his privilege. This double standard only exists for black students. Only black Americans are discriminated against for wearing hairstyles consistent with the natural texture of their hair. In 2017, the army finally lifted their ban on braids and dreadlocks. All coaches and employers should do the same.
Another despicable act of thuggery happened at a Wyoming County high school this January. A student drew a picture of a black student wearing a noose. This was intended for the one black student athlete visiting for a basketball game. This action should never, ever be tolerated.
West Virginia has a preponderance of thugs for a tiny state. Thuggery, racism and mining often go hand in hand. We rarely talk about the blood spilled on West Virginia soil from the horror of lynching. We perpetuate a myth of liberalness.
Breaking away from the South during the Civil War cannot overcome our history. Scholar Cyrus Forman, of Charleston, has research that quashes this falsehood, showing numerous accounts of lynching on state soil, particularly in Kanawha County. This domestic terrorism was intended to intimidate African Americans and suppress black voting.
This month, I took a trip south to visit the new Peace and Justice Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. This is America’s first memorial to lynching. Hundreds of steel columns stand on a hillside. Each is engraved, recognizing individuals who were murdered, along with their state and county. West Virginia appears with many victims. The first name is Mart Lee. Forman told me this was a typo, and that the name was actually Mort Lee.
He then shared with me accounts of this horror he had spent several years transcribing from first-hand sources. Mort Lee was murdered in West Virginia in order to plant animosity between white and black miners. According to Forman, this barbarism was intended to break solidarity between white people and black people. It was meant to bust the union.
And it worked. Nearly 2,000 white miners rallied together to lynch Lee. Coal company resources backed this killing. According to Forman, black miners, who were former slaves, made up nearly 50 percent of the coal workforce at the time. Such a large-scale murder was sure to divide white people and black people.
According to the newspaper of the day, The Charleston Leader, Kanawha already had so much blood on their hands they wanted Mort lynched over the county line in Montgomery. William Nelson Page, the father of the Kanawha County coal industry, writes to almost boast of Lee’s murder. It is horrifying to read.
As I drove across the South, the imagery and rhetoric of the region saddened my heart. I noticed a preponderance of white men wearing Make America Great Again hats. One man wore a hat that said, “Border Patrol.” The radio tried to instill fear and hate as I drove state to state. Trump flags fluttered. I passed cotton fields.
I chatted with a local gardener, famous for his beautiful topiary garden. He is in his 80s. Besides his garden, the only thing of note in his little town of Bishopville, South Carolina, was the cotton museum. I asked if I should visit. He raised his eyebrows from where he sat on his riding mower.
He told me he was the son of sharecroppers. He wrinkled his face in disgust. He told me he worked those fields as a boy. The cotton fields of the South are a symbol of oppression and slavery.
I skipped the museum. I doubted this man’s story would be accurately rendered — if mentioned, period.
I thought about author William Faulkner’s quote: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” As election season nears, I reflect on how voter suppression is also the highest form of thuggery. Of politicians exploiting power.
I am waiting for West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to champion legislation to automatically register all West Virginia voters when they turn 18. This would be what democracy looks like. Instead, over 100,000 voters were disenfranchised since 2018 in West Virginia.
Whenever large numbers of voters are removed from the rolls, there is always error. Not all of these voters were ineligible. At the minimum, a list of those removed should be shared publicly for transparency, to make sure no mistakes were made. Just because someone has not voted in a while does not mean they should be de-registered.
In addition to being Black History Month, February is shared with Valentine’s Day. I challenge Americans to think about the words of scholar Cornel West when he writes, “Never forget that justice is what love looks like in public.”
White Americans need to be better, and do better. Less hate, more love. And also, we need to remember to vote.