Have you ever thought about what it takes to tie your shoes? I once spent weeks with a gentleman with developmental disabilities I support to teach him this skill. When he finally mastered it, we were both so excited. Most of us take a lot for granted as we go through our days, but, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, these skills of daily living are important accomplishments.
As a direct support professional, I have worked in the same group home in Martinsburg for 25 years. I provide daily support to the eight men and women who live there, some of whom have significant behavioral challenges and complex medical needs. I have watched them grow in many ways — two of the residents lived there when I started and still call the house “home.” They are my second family, giving me back more than I could ever give them. And for many of our residents, we’re the only family they have.
People with developmental disabilities, like those we support in enCircle group homes in Martinsburg, Falling Waters, Gerrardstown and Hedgesville, are completely dependent on Medicaid funding to receive the services and supports they need.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., plays a key role in ensuring the safety and well-being of his constituents, including the nearly 5,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across West Virginia that receive Medicaid-funded Home and community-based services, and his support is urgently needed for long-overdue investments in this critical program. We do not want people with disabilities to suffer because the support they require is not funded adequately.
An investment of at least $150 billion for benefits services is critical, so that people with developmental disabilities can enjoy lives of dignity, make meaningful contributions and maximize their ability to engage with their community. The benefits services program encompasses a range of services from group homes and in-home supports to community supports, supported employment and skilled nursing services.
This investment in benefits services would be used by states to increase reimbursement rates, provide training and create career pathways for those who work in the field.
While hiring direct support providers has always been challenging, it has now reached a crisis point. Nationally, the turnover rate for direct care workers hovers at nearly 50%, while providers statewide report seeing their workforces cut in half. For West Virginians with disabilities, this means they no longer have access to the person-centered support and services they need. Meanwhile, at enCircle, we are unable to accept new admissions into our seven group homes in the state because we don’t have enough staff to support more residents.
I love my job, and it’s an honor to work with the residents. But my co-workers and I also depend on the paycheck. I got into this field when my husband was laid off, thinking it would be temporary. But then I fell in love with the work, staying even when we weren’t dependent on my paycheck. Now, I find myself as the breadwinner again because my husband had a stroke and can no longer work. Some of my colleagues have had to leave the field, even though they, too, love the work — they simply can’t make ends meet when they are raising kids or have other dependents.
Last fall, our salaries were increased 20%, new and existing staff received bonuses, and enCircle strengthened our health care benefits. We are grateful that these benefits were made possible through temporary federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, but, without additional assistance through the budget reconciliation bill, our workforce remains in crisis.
We are still competing with — and often losing out to — fast food, retail and restaurant employers. It is frustrating to know employees in those jobs are making more money than we are. While those are respectable and necessary jobs, I have vulnerable people’s lives in my hands every day.
I would like enCircle and other organizations like ours to be able to attract more staff who could begin a career and find out how rewarding this work is.
Manchin’s voice is extremely important in budget negotiations. I urge him to strongly support increases to the Medicaid HCBS program. His constituents with developmental and intellectual disabilities — and the front-line workers like me who support them — are depending on him.