We, along with over 600 other faculty, staff and students from colleges and universities from all over West Virginia, have urged Gov. Jim Justice to veto Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, via letter.

Gun violence—especially among young people—is a serious public health and safety issue in our state. SB 10 is likely to lead to an increase in suicide and suicide attempts, already at crisis levels among West Virginia college students. Health researchers have consistently concluded that keeping firearms off-campus is the single biggest factor in explaining why more suicides do not occur among on-campus students, as compared to all college-aged youth.

María Pérez is associate professor of geography at West Virginia University .

James McJunkin M.D., is a retired WVU, Charleston Division professor of pediatrics.

Also signing on to this op-ed were WVU professors  Rosemary Hathaway,  Amy Weislogel and  Katy Ryan. 

