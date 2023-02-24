We, along with over 600 other faculty, staff and students from colleges and universities from all over West Virginia, have urged Gov. Jim Justice to veto Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, via letter.
Gun violence—especially among young people—is a serious public health and safety issue in our state. SB 10 is likely to lead to an increase in suicide and suicide attempts, already at crisis levels among West Virginia college students. Health researchers have consistently concluded that keeping firearms off-campus is the single biggest factor in explaining why more suicides do not occur among on-campus students, as compared to all college-aged youth.
Already, the rate of suicide among 18-24 year-olds in West Virginia is at 19.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 14.2 per 100,000 nationwide. In addition, the firearm suicide rate in West Virginia has steadily increased, outpacing national statistics incrementally each year, and in 2020, 325 West Virginians died by firearm suicide. A person dies by suicide every 22 hours in West Virginia, the eighth-highest rate in the country.
The name of SB 10 makes it sound like campuses are unsafe, while FBI data shows that campuses are, on average, safer from crime than most other environments. What merits more attention is that suicides and all manner of injurious accidents are, not surprisingly, likelier to happen on college campuses than crime.
During debate of SB 10, much was made of the 2007 tragedy at Virginia Tech. But no one noted that after the incident, Virginia Tech’s own bipartisan review panel made 70 recommendations ranging from safety and security planning to mental health services for preventing future tragedies -- allowing guns on campus wasn't one of them. The panel concluded such a measure would increase the risk of accidental and intentional shootings, and would not reduce the risk of crime.
Furthermore, the state of Virginia does not permit guns on college campuses. In fact, in October 1824, two Founding Fathers—Thomas Jefferson and James Madison—while serving on the board for the newly-formed University of Virginia, banned firearms on campus, stating: “No student shall, within the precincts of the University, introduce, keep or use…weapons or arms of any kind.”
Too many political leaders in West Virginia have ignored the caution of our Founding Fathers, so let’s examine issues of implementation, money, and liability with SB 10. There seems to be confusion about where students will be permitted to carry concealed firearms on campuses should SB 10 become law. Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, who chairs the House judiciary committee and is a proponent of this bill, appeared genuinely uncertain when asked questions about the presence of firearms in dorms. West Virginia would be an outlier even among states that allow campus carry in this respect -- of the 11 states that allow campus carry, only three allow guns in dorms. Texas and Georgia both prohibit guns in dorms. Are we in West Virginia willing to take chances that Texas and Georgia did not? And what kind of additional burden of labor does this place on student resident advisors and staff who work in these dorms?
SB 10 will create a huge financial burden on state colleges and universities, the scope of which isn’t even fully understood. Recognize that this bill reached the governor’s desk without a fiscal note, and it did so with the blessing of legislators who exhort fiscal responsibility. Furthermore, SB 10 was not referred to the Education Committee in either the state Senate or the House of Delegates. Clearly the impact to our state’s budget and its higher educational system was not given due consideration in the legislative process.
Consequently, SB 10 is a poorly conceived bill that poses major liability issues for the state’s institutions of higher education. There are many ways colleges can—and will—be exposed to allegations of negligence in the event of firearm discharge, not to mention firearm injury or death. Just as an example: Colleges are to provide lockers for gun storage. Will colleges be able to prove the lockers are all properly located and functioning? Will there be regular inspection and constant supervision of these lockers? What authority can stop an intoxicated or distraught student from retrieving a gun from a locker? Who is responsible to ensure both that lockers are secure and that firearms are properly accessed from these lockers in the event of a firearm-related incident, the student resident advisor in the dormitory, campus police, university administrators or some other entity? And ultimately who among these bear liability for loss of life (including murder and suicide) or injury, as well as for the psychological and emotional damage to both injured parties and bystanders that result from guns permitted on campus? There are no clear answers to these and other questions that this bill will raise.
We ask that Gov. Justice once again stand tall for public health and safety by vetoing SB 10. In doing so, he will be in good company: Governors of Georgia (Nathan Deal), Michigan (Rick Snyder), and Arizona (Jan Brewer) all vetoed similar bills in 2016, 2012, and 2011, respectively. Justice’s veto will preserve the flourishing educational environments of West Virginia’s college campuses that fuel economic growth and prosperity in our state. And he will have the gratitude of many administrators, faculty members, students and especially the students' parents, including the 600 who signed the letter and many more.