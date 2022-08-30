Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In an op-ed in the Gazette-Mail, Jason Huffman, state director of Americans for Prosperity, which is a right-wing libertarian organization, criticized Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for backing the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. In his attack, Huffman misrepresented aspects of the legislation, and there are a number of important measures in the Inflation Reduction Act that he conveniently failed to mention.

Manchin was criticized by Huffman for failing to do anything “to lower gas prices.” That is incorrect. Although I disagree with Manchin on this issue, the fact is he is requiring the Department of Interior to open as much as 2 million acres a year of public lands to oil and gas leasing and requiring the leasing of at least 60 million acres offshore for oil and gas development.

Perry Bryant lives in Charleston. 

