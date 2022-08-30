In an op-ed in the Gazette-Mail, Jason Huffman, state director of Americans for Prosperity, which is a right-wing libertarian organization, criticized Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for backing the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. In his attack, Huffman misrepresented aspects of the legislation, and there are a number of important measures in the Inflation Reduction Act that he conveniently failed to mention.
Manchin was criticized by Huffman for failing to do anything “to lower gas prices.” That is incorrect. Although I disagree with Manchin on this issue, the fact is he is requiring the Department of Interior to open as much as 2 million acres a year of public lands to oil and gas leasing and requiring the leasing of at least 60 million acres offshore for oil and gas development.
More importantly in my opinion, Manchin is supporting the move to electric vehicles (EVs) with strong financial incentives to ensure that the batteries for these EVs are made in North America, not in China. Electric vehicles have the ability to break the strangle hold that Saudi Arabia has on global energy prices. EVs will run not on Saudi oil, but on American energy. That is what energy independence really looks like. And while it will take time, EVs will make Saudi oil worthless, negating our need to invest more blood and treasure in the Middle East.
Huffman also criticized Manchin for supporting additional resources for the IRS, although he acknowledges that the IRS currently does not have the resources to audit “big businesses.” He asserts without any supporting evidence that the additional resources for the IRS will be used to audit “average folks.” I disagree. The IRS commissioner has made clear that these additional resources will make the IRS a more responsive organization, doing things such as timely answering tax payers’ questions during tax filling time. And they will finally have the resources to go after billionaires and large corporations who are not paying the taxes they owe.
I was disappointed that Huffman did not mention the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act providing $10 billion in tax credits for manufacturing clean energy components such as solar panels and electric vehicle parts. Or the fact that 40%, or $4 billion of these tax credits, can only be spent in “coal communities,” places where a coal mine closed after 1999 or a coal-fired power plant was retired after 2009. Imagine being able to diversify the economy of southern West Virginia with these federal tax credits. Americans for Prosperity may not support creating these good-paying manufacturing jobs in our state, but Manchin and the vast majority of West Virginians certainly do.
Huffman also failed to mention that the Inflation Reduction Act provides Medicare with the authority to negotiate drug prices. This provision will save West Virginia seniors on the cost of prescription drugs and should be supported by everyone who cares about the wellbeing and financial security of our parents and their generation. The bill also caps the cost of insulin at $35 a month for Medicare recipients. These are real improvements in the lives of senior West Virginians thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and Manchin.
Unfortunately, West Virginians have some of the least energy efficient homes in the country. The Inflation Reduction Act will invest millions of dollars into our state so homeowners can add insulation, fix cracks and leaks and replace outdated windows. This will not only save on monthly utility bills but also create jobs. Local jobs that cannot be outsourced. Did Huffman thank Manchin for saving West Virginians money on future utility bills? Nope. Not a word.
Nor did Huffman mention that the funding for black lung was restored in the Inflation Reduction Act. The tax on coal mining that had historically funded black lung benefits expired last year, leaving taxpayers on the hook for funding this vital program. Now coal operations are once again responsible for funding black lung benefits. They are actually being held accountable for the harm they cause. Thanks, Sen. Manchin.
There is one area where Huffman and I agree. Manchin should continue to explain the Inflation Reduction Act. West Virginians need to understand the act so that distortions and omissions about this historic legislation are exposed and fully refuted.