President Joe Biden is addressing climate change with the rigor it deserves in his infrastructure initiative, the American Jobs Plan. Interwoven with his proposals to dramatically reduce greenhouse gases are provisions for good-paying jobs and support for workers and communities that will be most affected by the transition to clean energy.
Biden has proposed a series of measures aimed at reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The measures are strategically focused on the major sources of the problem.
For example, transportation is the nation’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, with 1.8 billion tons of carbon dioxide emitted from our tailpipes in 2019. The president proposed to invest $157 billion to dramatically reduce carbon dioxide emissions and transition to clean transportation by providing rebates for the purchase of electric vehicles, installing charging stations across the country and replacing some diesel school buses with electric buses. These proposals will create good-paying jobs with real benefits.
Electricity generation, the nation’s second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, produced 1.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide in 2019. Biden proposed a clean energy standard to get electrical utilities to adopt clean energy. And he proposed tax credits for installing solar, wind and batteries to assist with this transition to clean energy.
How are these and other measures proposed by the president to create jobs and save the planet faring in negotiations with the Senate? Very poorly. The negotiations with Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., failed when they couldn’t agree on how to fund infrastructure and Senate Republicans refused to support meaningful policies to address the climate.
Negotiations among 10 centrist senators, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., yielded only limited climate policies in their version of infrastructure. Their proposal would fund resiliency efforts — things like building higher sea walls — but not policies to address the root causes of global warming that will limit sea levels from rising in the first place.
It’s not like we have a lot of time to dither. Numerous scientific reports have warned that we need to act, and act quickly, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The most recent report comes from the International Energy Agency, a conservative research institute with close ties to the oil industry. While the IEA did not call for a ban on burning fossil fuels, it did urge the rapid adoption of clean energy sources so we can reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
The IEA is very clear: The energy sector needs to be “based largely on renewables” and not fossil fuels. One of the keys to reaching this goal is making the 2020s the decade of renewables. Their recommendations also include no new oilfields or coal mines that don’t already have firm commitments for development.
By 2035, natural gas-fired and coal-fired power plants should have zero emissions, which would require them to either close or be retrofitted with carbon capture and storage technology. Also, by 2030, methane emissions from fossil fuels should decrease by 75%, as we “deploy all available abatement measures.”
Most of the sales of new cars and trucks need to be electric by 2030, and sales of cars and trucks powered by gasoline should end by 2035, according to the IEA. The recommendations from the IEA are for global change. The United States, with our expertise and resources, should provide global leadership in reaching net zero.
In West Virginia, which has depended on carbon dioxide emissions for good-paying jobs, the recommendations are a heavy lift. I get that. We have a moral obligation, and I hope, soon, a legal obligation, to fully address the needs of coal miners and their communities as we transition to a low-carbon economy. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their sacrifices, and we must do whatever is necessary to improve their lives and their communities in this new clean economy.
But we also have a moral obligation to leave our children and their children a habitable planet. Congress should heed the clarion call for action from the IEA: “It is past time for governments to act, and act decisively to accelerate the clean energy transformation.” Anything short of that will be a monumental failure with dire consequences.