In a recent op-ed published by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Charlie Burd, executive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, praised the environmental benefits of burning natural gas to generate electricity. Burd correctly states that natural gas emits less carbon dioxide than burning coal, although that it is a very low bar since coal emits more carbon dioxide than any other fuel.
While focusing on the reduced emissions of carbon dioxide from burning natural gas, Burd commits an intellectual sleight of hand by never mentioning methane, a very potent greenhouse gas that’s emitted at every stage of developing natural gas: drilling, transporting and processing. Methane is 86 times more harmful in warming the planet than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. It’s hard to just gloss over that effect.
If natural gas wants to be a clean energy source, and not just a cleaner energy source, there are several steps the industry could take. First, reform the fracking process to provide surface owners and regulators with a clear understanding of what is being injected underground and rigorously limit human exposure to the chemicals used in the fracking process.
Second, contract with the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental organization with a reputation for reaching across the aisle to achieve climate solutions with extensive expertise in methane reduction. The Clean Air Task Force could provide the industry with technical expertise on ways to reduce methane emissions and verify how much is actually emitted.
Having an objective third party verify the “life cycle” of methane emissions — the total methane emissions from drilling to combustion — would provide assurances that the public is receiving valid information on total methane emissions. These life-cycle emissions should be reduced to less than 1% and, preferably, to less than 0.5% of the total amount of natural gas produced.
Third, I agree with Burd that combined cycle gas-fired power generation is highly efficient. These facilities use the exhaust heat that would generally be lost and convert it into electricity. Combined-cycle facilities should be coupled with carbon capture and storage so that at least 90% of the carbon dioxide produced is not just discharged into the atmosphere but is captured and stored underground.
I know that my support for combined-cycle natural gas facilities will be a disappointment to some of my friends in the environmental community. I support construction of these facilities not because I like them, but because I think they are needed. The United States and the world are far behind in the transition to clean energy. We need to adopt as much wind, solar and battery storage as possible as quickly as possible. But I’m not convinced that we can develop these energy sources as quickly as we need to.
Natural gas could be an important energy source during this transition, particularly during times of peak demand. The question remains whether the natural gas industry is interested in doing what is necessary to become a clean source of energy by reducing the adverse effects of fracking, adopting certifiable reduction in the life cycle of methane emissions and embracing carbon capture and storge; or rather the industry is willing to settle for merely being cleaner than coal.
That’s the choice the natural gas industry faces. It’s an open question of how it will respond.