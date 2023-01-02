Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In a recent op-ed published by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Charlie Burd, executive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, praised the environmental benefits of burning natural gas to generate electricity. Burd correctly states that natural gas emits less carbon dioxide than burning coal, although that it is a very low bar since coal emits more carbon dioxide than any other fuel.

While focusing on the reduced emissions of carbon dioxide from burning natural gas, Burd commits an intellectual sleight of hand by never mentioning methane, a very potent greenhouse gas that’s emitted at every stage of developing natural gas: drilling, transporting and processing. Methane is 86 times more harmful in warming the planet than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. It’s hard to just gloss over that effect.

Perry Bryant lives in Charleston.

