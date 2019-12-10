Perry Bryant: Trump is vile, but impeachment wrong path (Opinion)

To call me a never-Trumper would be an understatement. President Donald Trump is unfit for public office, claiming, for example, that there were good people on both sides of the Charlottesville demonstration, including neo-Nazis; or claiming to grab women by their private parts.
And I have real policy disagreements with Trump. I oppose his move to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, a decision that is clearly on the wrong side of history. Nor do I support his tax cuts that ginned up a solid but not spectacular economic recovery by borrowing $1.3 trillion from my son’s generation.
Perhaps the worst impact of Trump’s presidency is his constant effort to further divide the country for purely political purposes.
I could go on, but I think you get my point: I have an unfavorable opinion of President Trump and his performance in office.
So, therefore, you may assume that I favor his impeachment and removal from office. Actually, I do not.
There is no doubt that President Trump was willing to trade a visit to the White House with Ukrainiane’s President Zelenskiy in exchange for Ukrainian officials announcing an investigation into the 2016 United States election. This is clear from Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s sworn testimony — “There was a quid, pro, quo,” and the summary of President Trump’s phone conversation with President Zelenskiy on July 25 — “I would like you to do us a favor, though.”
And there is little doubt that President Trump was also willing to withhold $391 million in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for announcing that Ukraine would investigate the Bidens. This is also based on Ambassador Sondland’s sworn testimony and the summary of the July 25 phone call.
Are these impeachable offenses? Yes, I think so. Should Democrats proceed with impeachment? No, I do not think so.
The actions of President Trump are despicable. But so were the acts of President Bill Clinton, who had an affair with a White House intern and then committed perjury about the affair. Just because a president’s actions are despicable doesn’t mean that Congress should remove a president from office, reversing the results of a national election.
Democrats and Republicans should hold election results as sacred — overturning the wishes of the electorate only for extraordinary circumstances. Neither Clinton’s perjury nor Trump’s bribery clear this very high threshold.
This is not to say that President Trump shouldn’t be held accountable for his actions. Rather than impeaching President Trump, Congress should censure him, and then the country should repudiate him at the ballot box next November. Initiating a censure proceeding would focus the debate on President Trump’s inappropriate behavior and not on whether Congress should uphold or reverse the 2016 presidential election.
The other action that congressional Democrats should take is to go to court to enforce the subpoenas issued to acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton and other White House officials. President Trump has asserted that these officials have “absolute immunity.”
It is one thing for a White House official to honor a congressional subpoena by testifying before Congress but refusing to answer specific questions by asserting executive privilege, attorney-client privilege or Fifth Amendment privilege. But it is an outrageous affront to a co-equal branch of government to refuse to even appear before Congress and testify. Congress should aggressively pursue legal action to overturn this abuse of power by President Trump.
Impeachment will exasperate the political divide that already grips our country. I am not naïve enough to think that, if Democrats pursue censure rather than impeachment, it will heal our country. However, I am smart enough to know that impeachment will further divide our already fractured country. If enduring another 12 months of President Trump’s unpresidential behavior is what is needed to begin the healing process, I, for one, am willing to pay this price.