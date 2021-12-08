We need a strong methane fee in the Build Back Better legislation. Why? Because methane is a very powerful greenhouse gas.
It’s 25 times more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, the most prevalent greenhouse gas. But unlike the emission of carbon dioxide, which impacts the atmosphere for centuries, methane dissipates in about a decade. Controlling methane emissions offers the best option for quickly reducing the many adverse impacts of climate change; quickly in climate terms, that is.
Methane is the main ingredient in natural gas. Natural gas producers leak methane in all phases of producing natural gas: drilling, processing, transporting and storage.
When oil and gas developers fix their leaks, they save natural gas that can be sold. This offsets the cost of fixing these leaks, preventing methane from escaping into the atmosphere and adding to global warming.
Small leaks of methane would be exempt under the Build Back Better legislation. But larger leaks would be subject to a fine of $900 per ton of methane discharged into the atmosphere. To assist oil and gas developers, the House-approved version of the Build Back Better Act even added $775 million in grants, rebates and loans to assist these developers with monitoring and reducing methane emissions.
Will part of the methane fee be passed on to consumers? I suspect that oil and gas companies will try. But that really is the wrong question to ask.
It’s more important to ask if the total costs of producing and burning natural gas will increase. Natural gas companies don’t pay the increasing costs of global warming; they pass these costs on to others. Is a slight increase in natural gas costs worth reducing the chances that our neighbors in Clendenin and White Sulfur Springs will not experience another 1,000-year flood in the near future?
What is the value of having less-intense hurricanes? Or fewer deadly heat waves? Or fewer and less-destructive wildfires? Gas utility companies don’t pay these costs, even though methane from producing and distributing natural gas contributes disproportionately to the climate crisis.
As the International Energy Agency, the world’s energy experts, wrote in their somewhat bureaucratic way: “Rapid reductions in methane emissions are a key tool to limit near-term global warming, and the most cost-effective abatement opportunities are in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas operations.”
My translation: It’s time for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to protect our planet by passing the Build Back Better legislation with an effective methane fee.
We have dithered too long already. We no longer have the luxury to put off addressing the climate crisis. The time for Manchin to act is now.