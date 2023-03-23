Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Those attending public meetings discussing the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection report: “Ethylene Oxide Monitoring — Characterization of South Charleston and Institute, West Virginia, and Surrounding Areas” came away dissatisfied and confused.

This is mainly because the ethylene oxide analytical work in the DEP report is seriously flawed, and fails to provide data that would be useful for public health decisions.

Dr. Philip Price, of Charleston, is a retired research scientist and author of a variety of analytical works that include: “Identification of Drinking Water Contaminants in the Course of a Childhood Cancer Investigation in Toms River, NJ”; and “Establishing the Fitness for Purpose of Mass Spectrometric Methods.”

