Those attending public meetings discussing the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection report: “Ethylene Oxide Monitoring — Characterization of South Charleston and Institute, West Virginia, and Surrounding Areas” came away dissatisfied and confused.
This is mainly because the ethylene oxide analytical work in the DEP report is seriously flawed, and fails to provide data that would be useful for public health decisions.
The DEP’s report actually documents the work’s serious flaws. The most basic — the method selected — cannot correctly identify ethylene oxide in environmental samples. The report summary states, “the levels obtained at locations far removed from facilities that use EtO [ethylene oxide] were higher than levels at the sites monitored in Institute.” The DEP concedes that the method cannot distinguish ethylene oxide from a variety of very common chemicals produced at high concentrations by fruits, vegetables, trees, sweat, beer, yogurt, fireplaces and other natural sources.
The other major problem with the DEP’s work is that the method used could not detect ethylene oxide at the low levels needed for a public health study. The report’s conclusion states: “the monitoring method has precision issues at low concentration near the MDL [parts per trillion].” The data in this DEP report are more than three times too insensitive to identify a meaningful cancer risk. Summarizing concerns about sensitivity, the DEP states: “At this time, the analytical MDL for TO-15 is not low enough to measure EtO at the level that equates to a 100-in-one million cancer risk.”
The problems with specific identification of trace ethylene oxide were well known and solved by analytical chemists over two decades ago. The Environmental Protection Agency is aware of deficits in the original method used by the DEP, particularly as it is applied to ethylene oxide.
The public deserves to know:
Why did the DEP run an entire study using a method that could not identify ethylene oxide?
Why didn’t the DEP recognize the lack of sensitivity (for cancer risk) during method calibration samples?
Why were calibration samples and equipment cleanings potentially inappropriate for ethylene oxide?
Why does the DEP insist on using modeling to calculate theoretical ethylene oxide exposures in the Kanawha Valley when their model contains no actual measured data?
Dr. Philip Price, of Charleston, is a retired research scientist and author of a variety of analytical works that include: “Identification of Drinking Water Contaminants in the Course of a Childhood Cancer Investigation in Toms River, NJ”; and “Establishing the Fitness for Purpose of Mass Spectrometric Methods.”