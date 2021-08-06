I was born and raised in Cabin Creek near the coal fields. I’m 72 years old now, and I’ve stayed in West Virginia my whole life. My daddy was a coal miner for 33 years. Every day he went way down into the mountains and did pretty good for himself. Daddy provided a good living for me, my mother and my three sisters. He taught me to work hard for others, for this state and its people.
After I graduated from high school, I lived the rest of my life in Charleston, and worked in local spots all my life. I first worked at a hospital, where I was a housekeeper for a couple of years. I changed the trash cans, mopped the floors, kept the place in shape. It was a good and stable job, but there were other things I wanted to do.
I started work at Bowincal's, the old local hot dog restaurant, for about 11 years. I did whatever was needed there. I worked the cash register, sometimes I would go back and fix food, sometimes I’d clean. We served hot dogs, cold sandwiches, and barbecue sandwiches -- real good, too. I don’t know if there is another Bowincal's somewhere in Charleston. The one I worked at, at Dickerson and Virginia Street, is not there anymore.
The last part of my career, I worked at the daycare center Tiny Tykes. I liked it there. It might have been something I had continued at, if I hadn’t gotten sick with diabetes in 2000. My health declined so fast that I couldn’t work anymore. In 2015, I had a pacemaker put in. Like anyone aging with a medical condition, the problems progress. In order to continue living at home safely, I had to find an in-home caregiver.
I’ve had a lot of caregivers over the years and I’ve loved them all. I couldn’t have gotten through what I did without them. Caregivers make sure I stay healthy, and I’ve been doing alright. Two years ago, I had a defibrillator put in. I had to have my leg partially amputated a while ago, so lately I’ve been exercising and going to physical therapy. I’ve got one of those rolling walkers and an electric wheelchair. I’m trying to walk with a cane again.
Beyond the care they provide, in-home caregivers become companions. For the past three years, I’ve had the same caregiver, Valetta Harris. I call her Wee Wee for a nickname (out of nine kids, she was the smallest child, and the nickname stuck). Like my former caregivers, she fixes dinner, washes clothes and helps with laundry. She helps me get showered and dressed. To me, Valetta is a truly special person and has become a dear friend. I love her to death.
Everyone who lives to my age is going to need care. For the hard work they’re doing and the vast population they care for, professional caregivers need us to care more about them. They make on average $17,200 a year. That’s not livable.
When I turn on the news these days I hear about Congress debating causes to fund and causes to cut. One of the things that they’re talking about is Biden’s care plan. This would improve the pay, benefits, and training for caregivers. Our Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a key vote to make that happen.
The whole system is not working for average people, especially seniors. West Virginians like me, who have lived here our whole lives, whose families built this state, who worked for local businesses -- there shouldn’t be an age in which leaders just stop caring about us.
Many people here cannot get caregivers. They have been trying for a while to get care and they can’t. Our lawmakers need to pay more attention to the problems we’re facing. They can start by passing Biden’s plan for home care.