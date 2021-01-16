The winter I was incarcerated, a very nasty flu tore through the federal prison where I was locked up. Almost every woman on my unit was laid out ill, because the social distancing necessary to avoid contagious disease is impossible in prisons and jails.
Not only was almost every woman prisoner sick, but the correctional workers as well, and they took it home to their families. However, that flu virus was not lethal in the way that coronavirus is.
COVID-19 and overcrowded facilities pose an existential threat to West Virginians, where not only are state incarceration rates high, but also six federal prisons are located. Many regional jails in West Virginia are above capacity, making them powder kegs for COVID-19 outbreaks.
Since March, state advocates and families of incarcerated people have been calling on Gov. Jim Justice, the state Supreme Court, magistrates and other public officials to work together to reduce the number of people incarcerated, but to little or no avail.
So as long as state and local government are unwilling to reduce overcrowding even as cases surge, then common sense tells us to ensure people incarcerated are prioritized in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. In light of recent reports that a large number of correctional staff are refusing to get vaccinated, then there is all the more reason for the vaccine be made available to incarcerated people immediately.
The American Medical Association and other public health experts have stated the need to prioritize vaccination for those who are medically vulnerable and at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, which must include correctional staff and the people who are incarcerated in West Virginia. This would help prevent further community spread outside correctional facilities, as high incarceration rates increase coronavirus infections beyond prison walls.
In addition to living in vastly overcrowded conditions where social distancing is impossible, incarcerated people have higher rates of underlying disease, like diabetes and heart disease, that place them in double jeopardy for becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. Ironically prisoners are the only Americans who are constitutionally guaranteed access to healthcare, as they are deprived of the ability to protect their own health.
In West Virginia, there have been more than 2,600 cumulative positive COVID-19 tests, which results in a much higher positivity rate than among the state’s general population. More than 600 Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation employees have tested positive. Five incarcerated people as well as one correctional officer have died and urgent action is required to prevent more deaths.
A prison or jail sentence should not be a death sentence. It’s unconscionable to continue to allow people in our jails and prisons — especially the many who are older or have serious medical issues — to remain in harm’s way.
We must prioritize vaccinations for all incarcerated people, it is not only humane but essential to maintain the health of all community members.