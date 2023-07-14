Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Quenton King

Quenton King

 Katy Beth Barber

Whether we live in Charleston’s West Side or in its city center, we all deserve clean air to breathe, safe water to drink and opportunities to earn a living and support our families.

I’ve spent most of my life in West Virginia, and I can see how much our state stands to benefit from the Biden administration’s historic investments. They have the potential to transform our communities’ infrastructure, powering them with locally made, renewable energy and creating good-paying union jobs.

Stories you might like

Quenton King is an advisory member of ReImagine Appalachia.

Tags

Recommended for you