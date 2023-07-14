Whether we live in Charleston’s West Side or in its city center, we all deserve clean air to breathe, safe water to drink and opportunities to earn a living and support our families.
I’ve spent most of my life in West Virginia, and I can see how much our state stands to benefit from the Biden administration’s historic investments. They have the potential to transform our communities’ infrastructure, powering them with locally made, renewable energy and creating good-paying union jobs.
But now, we must ensure that the benefits of these new development projects are shared by all, not just a select few. That’s where Community Benefits Agreements come in. They’re an essential tool to align development with a community’s vision for its own future. They’re legal agreements between developers and community-based organizations that spell out the local benefit for residents in return for supporting new projects.
By building local wealth and ensuring it stays in the community that creates it, CBAs create a more equitable and inclusive future. They also help mitigate environmental effects by incorporating provisions that prioritize sustainable practices, such as green building techniques, renewable energy integration and water management strategies.
We live in a state that has struggled for generations. I know families who have broken their backs in the mines. There are many folks who can’t get on a career path forward because they’re formerly incarcerated, or recovering from the rampant opioid crisis.
CBAs play a crucial role toward enacting the kind of equitable economic growth our communities need and deserve, particularly rural and communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by economic downturns. By ensuring that federal money come to these communities, CBAs help prevent the concentration of resources in the hands of a privileged few.
CBAs that include provisions also help address fallout from the opioid crisis, by paving the way for new development projects to hire disenfranchised people, such as the formerly incarcerated.
Too often, new development ships in out-of-state workers. CBAs can address that, too, by providing training and workforce development opportunities for workers who have lost their jobs in declining industries. Agreements can include requirements to hire locally, and create training opportunities that increase employment for women and people of color.
Prioritizing local hiring and contracting fosters the growth of small businesses, stimulates entrepreneurship and reduces economic disparities.
CBAs also can help ensure that subcontractors also are people of color, or new entrepreneurs who don’t have the same resources as multinational companies. CBAs provide avenues for marginalized communities to actively participate in decision-making processes and negotiate tangible benefits, such as affordable housing provisions, job opportunities, improved infrastructure and enhanced public spaces — and setting consistent standards for safe working conditions benefits everyone.
The power of Community Benefits Agreements is that they can create the type of buy-in that allows communities to see themselves in that vision for a better future. If residents know that they or their children can be trained to install the solar farms, and will be paid fairly, and will have cleaner air because of it, they’re much more likely to support those types of development projects.
To truly maximize the potential of CBAs, it is essential to ensure accountability and participation. Past experiences, such as the allocation of CARES Act funds, have highlighted the need for transparency and effective use of federal resources. CBAs should be crafted with community voices at the forefront, with the government playing a supportive role.
Campaigns like ReImagine Appalachia can bring people together and share resources to help create a shared vision.
As our nation embarks on a transformative period, we must embrace CBAs as an integral part of development processes, leveraging federal investments to drive local economies, and create jobs. We can work together across races and places to create a brighter future that’s for all of us.