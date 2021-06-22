This past weekend marked the end of West Virginia’s participation in federally enhanced unemployment programs, enacted to address joblessness in the wake of the pandemic, and, now, thousands of struggling West Virginians are losing crucial supports regardless of whether good-paying jobs are available to them.
This short-sighted decision was made in an attempt to get displaced workers back into jobs, despite the data showing that people will rarely choose even generous unemployment benefits over stable employment.
While the move to withdraw from federal unemployment programs likely will not have the effect Gov. Jim Justice desires, one way to ensure a long-term, healthy recovery is to address the barriers and challenges that people face to finding work, rather than pulling the rug out from under them.
That includes making it easier for people who have historically been excluded from the economy to participate, particularly those with criminal records, who are more likely to be Black and low-income.
A criminal conviction can haunt people for the rest of their lives. A recent report from the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy found that returning citizens — people who have left a correctional facility — frequently have trouble obtaining stable employment, vocational or traditional education and housing after their release.
And it isn’t just that person who is affected. Their families, dependents and our economy suffer when people aren’t afforded the opportunity to turn their lives around. One estimate pegs the annual lost earnings of those with criminal records at $372 billion, keeping family-sustaining jobs and small-business-supporting funds out of our local economies.
There are many explanations for the challenges that people who have been touched by the criminal legal system experience, but one is simply that a record of their conviction or plea follows them.
This holds a person back, even if the crime was committed years ago and they have served their time and been a model citizen since.
Many employers would rather not hire someone with a criminal record, and landlords might prefer not to rent property to that person, as well. Occupational-licensing laws often exclude people with criminal records that have nothing to do with the job a person is seeking.
Expungement exists for people to clear or seal their past convictions, but it can be a difficult, confusing and costly process, often requiring an attorney to guide someone through the hurdles.
In West Virginia, a person must pay an initial filing fee of $200, plus another $100 if they are ultimately granted an expungement. And these costs are in addition to the complexity of the process and the monetary and time costs of mailing copies of the application to the various entities required under the state’s expungement law.
West Virginia’s expungement criteria are narrow and often arbitrary. Only nonviolent crimes are eligible for expungement, despite an evolved understanding of the need to include violent offenses in criminal justice reform.
Many people incarcerated in prison ultimately will return to their communities, and these people deserve the opportunity to provide for themselves and their families, regardless of the nature of their crime.
Further, some judges may require that all conviction-related fines and fees be paid before an expungement is granted, even though people linked to the criminal justice system — by nature of their previous convictions — are the least likely to have funds to pay these fines and fees. Vague qualifications, such as demonstrating that the expungement is “consistent with public welfare,” might lead a judge in one county to rule differently than a judge would in a neighboring county.
We need a simpler, broader and cheaper expungement system in West Virginia.
Movements to do just this have been gaining steam around the country, most recently in Connecticut, where the governor signed a bill that would automatically clear a range of past convictions after time served and a waiting period, without requiring a complicated and costly process for the individual.
In 2019, the West Virginia Legislature made advances by somewhat improving our expungement system, and now it’s time for our legislators to go further and build on the known need for supports for those leaving the justice system. Improving the expungement process is only one part of making it easier for someone to succeed after arrest or incarceration.
Simplifying expungement, combined with other reentry support and investments, will save taxpayer dollars while creating safer communities. And it will have far broader effects on helping West Virginians find good-paying jobs than arbitrarily taking away supports for those who’ve lost their jobs through no fault of their own.