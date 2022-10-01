I vividly recall reading “The Lottery” many years ago in middle school English class.
Published in 1948, Shirley Jackson’s story seductively draws in the reader as she describes a rural American town. Seemingly set in a Norman Rockwell painting, the reader is introduced to farmers, civic leaders, neighbors and families with small children. It is a bright June day, and everything seems commonplace and normal until the stunning climax. The townsfolk engage in a lottery using randomly distributed slips of paper, with one piece having a black mark, and the person receiving the marked paper is immediately stoned to death as a human sacrifice.
Modeled after ancient pagan rites carried out to bring fertility to the ground and prosperity to the community, the key explanatory sentence is voiced by an old man when he says, “Lottery in June, corn be heavy soon.” Censored in many localities after publication, the book was banned in South Africa. After learning of that decision, the author reportedly stated that the censors understood the message of the story.
“The Lottery” left a lasting impression. I suppose it was then that I first understood that normal people had a capacity for evil, and that people familiar to you might not be trustworthy. Coming of age in the 20th century, I learned about the Holocaust, the Soviet Gulag and Purges, and the Chinese Cultural Revolution, among other crimes against humanity.
These atrocities were promulgated by tyrants whose ideologies and actions ultimately lead to the extermination of at least 100 million persons; but hidden in those statistics are innumerable betrayals by ordinary people. Notwithstanding the horror of those tragedies, their power to shock did not reach that of Jackson’s story. “The Lottery” personalized the killing, with the most terrible aspect being that the entire town is congenial and familiar until the moment they encircle the victim. Co-worker, neighbor, and indeed, all the victim’s family participate in the stoning — hands that had previously expressed love, kinship and communal feeling are the instruments of death. Readers are left to surmise that over the years human sacrifice had become commonplace and expected, and much like a trip to the store or plowing a field, it is best done quickly and without reflection.
Of course, “The Lottery” looks back to a time of darkness and superstition, when people believed that offerings to deities secured favor. For example, in the Old Testament the nation of Israel is commanded to avoid idols, partly because some demanded child sacrifice. Millenia have elapsed since then. Western enlightenment with its understanding of human rights, which I also learned in school, have relegated human sacrifice and other such incarnations of ignorance to the annals of history. Or so I thought.
Some years back I worked at a freestanding clinic in a rural part of West Africa, a place where most people practiced an archaic belief system. One Sunday afternoon the clinic supervisor gave a guided tour of the nearby village, introducing me to residents who allowed a look into their homes. Children were everywhere, playful and joyous. Then he took me to the center of the village, where it was quite different. A few homes encircled a nondescript tree of modest height, and at its margin was a man with his young child who was obviously ill.
The situation seemed desperate and somehow oppressive. Inquiring after the boy and hoping to provide medical assistance, the father instead asked us to leave. As we left, I was told about the origins of the village and the prevailing tribal cosmology. Each village in that region was built around a Kedawi tree, and at its founding one family donated a child of about 3 years of age to be buried alive under that tree. Notionally, it was believed that a human sacrifice would appease the creator and the ancestral spirits. Afterwards the family of the sacrificed child is elevated to prominence, realizing status and economic advantages from their donation. The Kedawi tree becomes sacred and a focus of spiritual power. Thus, villagers sought healing there, as I had witnessed that day.
That night I had trouble sleeping. The Kedawi tree revelation reminded me once more of “The Lottery.” Again, the image of human sacrifice confronted me — the act of killing a member of a close-knit community to appease harsh gods. In this case, the realization that parents willingly sacrificed their own child to obtain material benefit made it more jarring. However, that part of West Africa had suffered exploitation by imperialistic outsiders for many decades, and there were few schools for learning and little economic advancement. Healthcare was negligible, and a child’s life expectancy was relatively short. Indeed, that particular area of Africa was little changed from what it had been hundreds of years previously.
From that perspective, perhaps the Kedawi tree story should not have been shocking; however, that thought did not lessen the horror I felt. After returning home to the U.S., and even today, the Kedawi tree has continued to live in my mind, and I am forced to contemplate why that is.
One of the key principles of my own beliefs is that every person has missed the mark; all have fallen short of what was originally intended. In that light, the awareness of disturbing behavior in another culture often provokes me to look inward to identify parallels in my own world.
This is not proposed as an excuse for the Kedawi tree story, because there is no acceptable excuse for killing the innocent, especially if done for personal or societal gain. The point is that the consuming issues of human kind are universal. From a distance, it is easy to indict those in West Africa, but what of ourselves? Killing and subjugating the vulnerable is unfortunately not foreign to the American experience — slavery and the eradication of Native Americans tragically speak to that. But momentarily looking beyond the cultural arrogance and ethnocentrism that abetted those events, some would argue that the main driver for those actions was economic: cotton plantations required laborers, and Manifest Destiny tolerated no impediments to expansion.
Nevertheless, despite those atrocities being consigned to history, I believe those same issues still haunt us.
Today the controversy over the Supreme Court decision in Roe vs. Wade is again front and center, and as a physician and father of adopted children, this issue has special meaning for me. On the one hand, pro-choice proponents understandably point to individual rights and autonomy as their touchstone. Indeed, women have suffered abandonment and betrayal by men for as long as it has been possible to leave, hide and disavow. Moreover, family disgrace at the prospect of an unwed mother, instead of grace in the face of difficulty, has too often been the impetus for pregnancy termination.
The issue is complex and personal, but there is no easy way to write this: more than 60 million abortions have been performed in the U.S. since 1973. With American history in view, it should not be surprising to learn that aborted humans disproportionately come from vulnerable racial and ethnic minorities, and as my children are of minority background, this gets personal for me very quickly.
We can try to look away or claim that these considerations are irrelevant – the Supreme Court majority in 1973 opined that the human fetus is not really a person — but anyone who has watched a fetal ultrasound or known children of mothers who decided against abortion in difficult circumstances understand otherwise.
In the end, I cannot disabuse myself of the resemblance between “The Lottery,” the Kedawi tree, and the abortion debate. To me, they all reveal a betrayal of society’s most vulnerable, and to the extent that abortion is framed in economic terms, each suggests a pragmatic and ultimately horrifying motive. In writing this I want to be clear that in the drama of a contemplated abortion, it is the woman who is usually the first victim, abandoned or coerced by her partner, or deceived by a distortion of what an unborn child really is – and the biological calculus remains: it is not the man, but the pregnant woman and the unborn child who ultimately pay the highest price.
At the conclusion of “The Lottery” everyone except the victim wants the killing to be quickly concluded — the townsfolk wish to resume business as usual and presumably forget what they have done.
And while the book may be an allegory for mob rule, scapegoating and blind reliance on past tradition, for me the most pressing concern is my own identity in the story, and what I would do in a similar situation.
Ethically, the correct action when confronted with injustice is to expose and resist; however, I must confess to being too-often silent, especially in the company of colleagues who I suspect see things differently. But hiding in the back of the crowd, even without rocks in my hands, does not make me innocent, and as such, no longer seems conscionable to me.