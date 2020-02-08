Rafe Godfey: Would the last Dem to leave WV turn out the lights?

The @WVGOP Twitter account recently blasted out a tweet about unemployment numbers, followed by the statement “The Trump economy is booming!!! #fourmoreyear.” That feeling when the official state GOP account screws up its own hashtags. If the economy is doing so well (and it’s not — their stats leave out the part about how most new jobs are part-time, pay little and have no benefits), you’d think the state Republican Party could afford to hire a competent proofreader.
•••
County officials recently voted to make Putnam a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” county, where people can basically disobey whatever state gun laws they don’t personally agree with. These legalistic geniuses apparently think that Constitutional amendments cannot have any restrictions.
Speaking of which, I just had a great idea: I’m going to push for Kanawha to become a First Amendment sanctuary county, where you’ll be free to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater, threaten whomever you want, steal anyone’s intellectual property and incite any and all manner of violence. Why not? After all, freedom of speech is in the Constitution, which means no state legislature can legally interfere with the most liberal (and literal) possible interpretation of it ... right?
I just wish conservatives were as passionate about amendments that actually are under attack, like the Fourth, which the U.S. Supreme Court has quietly gutted over the past decade.
•••
In what will be surprising to absolutely nobody, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, is backing away from his already extremely tentative support of the proposed Fairness Act. Of course, he first split a hair so fine it makes Einstein look bald, in saying that the act doesn’t have his “individual support.” As opposed to what — support from his army of Mitch Carmichael clones? Or maybe he’s a real-life Dr. Noonian Soong and built a pale, yellow-eyed android in his likeness? Lord, that’s scary.
Ahem. I digress. Finally, during an “All Kinds are Welcome Here” rally at the State Capitol, Carmichael said he’s “leaning no” on the Fairness Act. “If [discrimination against LBGTQ folks is] just a talking point we want to put forth in West Virginia — we don’t want to do that just for appearances,” he said.
Well, that’s odd, considering that the GOP’s much-ballyhooed “Born Alive” abortion bill was “just for appearances,” having no practical application whatsoever. As Delegate John Boyle, D-Jefferson, succinctly put it, “This bill does absolutely nothing. It proposes to make something illegal that is already illegal.”
Some Republicans even acknowledged that the bill is without function. “Yeah, there might be laws that protect the life of newborns. That might change tomorrow,” said Delegate S. Marshall Wilson, R-Berkeley. Let me get this straight — newborns deserve “backup laws,” in case existing laws protecting them are repealed or somehow nullified, but LGBTQ people deserve no legal protections whatsoever? Got it.
This does further clarify one thing: The West Virginia GOP can hardly claim to be “pro-life,” as they have now made it quite clear that the lives of LGBTQ West Virginians are worth decidedly less to them.
•••
A great op-ed by the always-on-point Chris Regan, on why Democrats are losing a lot in West Virginia, got me thinking. And it got me thinking about who’s in charge, because leadership starts at the top. And finally it got me thinking that Belinda Biafore and Bill Laird, state chair and vice chair, respectively, of the West Virginia Democratic Party, should resign.
As Regan noted, for the past 10 years the sycophants in the higher echelons of the state Democratic party have passed over real Democrats to bend over backwards for candidates who are basically Republican-lite, finally going so far as to back a billionaire, tax-dodging “deadbeat” (as Forbes so eloquently put it) who switched parties. And what have Democrats gotten from selling their collective soul?
Think I’m being too hard on them? Hearken back, if you will, to 2016, when Biafore went so far as to accuse — with zero evidence — the state GOP of backing progressive Democrat Charlotte Pritt to siphon votes away from Jim Justice. Not only is this ludicrous, but I think it’s pretty obvious that Pritt, at the very least, wouldn’t have done any worse a job than Justice.
Now, recall this Gazette-Mail op-ed by Laird, from May 2017, in which he practically deifies Justice: “Clearly, the enlightened leadership and vision of Gov. Jim Justice is the best hope for the future salvation of our state in these difficult times.”
Wow. You’d think Justice was a guru or some religious figure, sitting in the lotus position, radiant whiteboard behind him, smiling beatifically while Laird and Biafore prostrate before him.
In backing Justice, Biafore and Laird betrayed the trust placed in them by West Virginia Democrats. They are both up for reelection this summer, but they should do us all a favor and resign their positions, as they did with their dignity a little more than four years ago. One longstanding thorn in the side of state Democrats, Larry Puccio, recently bestowed upon the party the gift of his departure.
Is there a difference between Justice and his 2016 opposition, Bill Cole? Of course there is — but it’s far too small a difference. As Regan noted, Hoppy Kercheval has it backward: West Virginia Dems aren’t losing because they’ve moved too far left. They’re losing because the state’s Democratic voters are sick of Democrat candidates who are nearly indistinguishable from moderate Republicans. After all, as George Carlin said, candidates like Justice and Cole are all in the same club, and “they don’t give a [expletive] about you ... It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”