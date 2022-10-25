All over Charleston, I’ve seen the signs: Lance Wolfe for mayor. I mostly ignored them; only recently did it dawn on me that I’ve seen a lot of these signs, and they’re in people’s yards.
I wondered: Who is this man whose name, seemingly from nowhere, is ringing out? Perhaps he has some revolutionary, next-level ideas to help our fair city?
So I went to Mr. Wolfe’s website. Imagine my disappointment, then, upon seeing nothing but the usual bland drivel about “hard work” and being a successful businessman and a “straight shooter.” For a guy who proudly proclaims he’s “not a politician,” he damn sure sounds like one.
Wolfe doesn’t coherently articulate a single policy position on his site, so I went to YouTube and found an audio recording of a 30-minute radio interview on WCHS 580.
Here’s what I learned about Mr. Wolfe’s policy positions over the course of that half-hour:
- Charleston has been completely overrun by “criminal vagrants,” who have ruined the city almost single-handedly. (This is despite the city’s crime rate being at its lowest point in seven years.)
- Half of his proposed solution to this is to go to bus stops where the “criminal vagrants” are supposedly being dropped off en masse from other cities, ask them why they’re here and if they have jobs and, if they don’t have a job or aren’t visiting family or friends, then tell them to turn around and leave. It’s unclear whose job this would be; maybe Wolfe himself would volunteer to stand at the bus stop for eight hours a day.
- The other half of his plan is to arrest anyone suspected of “criminal vagrancy” and build a complex of tents to incarcerate them if there’s not enough room in the jails (and we already know West Virginia’s jails are way over capacity).
- Churches, soup kitchens and food pantries should be regulated on how much help they’re allowed to help those in need.
That was pretty much it. The rest was variations on “I’ve had enough of this administration, we need to clean up the city,” as if Charleston was a veritable Eden right up until Amy Goodwin took office, at which point it instantly turned into the Hell panel from Bosch’s “Garden of Earthly Delights.”
To be clear, this is not an endorsement of Mayor Goodwin. I’ve found the mayor to be somewhat lacking in several areas — but I’ll take her over a “fan of Joe Arpaio” any day.
That’s right, Wolfe is a self-proclaimed admirer of the disgraced, criminal former Arizona sheriff who was accused of, among other things, police misconduct; abuse of power; misuse of funds ($100 million in five years); election law violations; criminal negligence; failure to investigate sex crimes; and what the Justice Department called the worst pattern of racial profiling in U.S. history. Over the course of Arpaio’s tenure, civil litigation against him and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office cost that county’s taxpayers over $140 million.
Arpaio, the source of Wolfe’s tent-jails idea, once referred to his own tent-city prison complex as a “concentration camp.”
And this is the guy Wolfe wants to emulate?
This hero worship could cost Charleston dearly. The American Civil Liberties Union legal team (and possibly others) likely would have an absolute field day in court with Wolfe’s plans — and the citizens of Charleston would foot the bill. How many hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars would a Mayor Wolfe cost the capital city in legal fees and settlements?
Wolfe tries to soften all of this by calling it “tough love” — a semantic smoke screen for a punitive approach to addiction and homelessness, from someone who never got the memo that such approaches don’t work.
His language shows not love, but disdain. Wolfe refers to benches downtown as “littered with the homeless vagrant population,” as if they more closely resemble rubbish than human beings. He refers to them as an “undesirable element” and advocates “segregating that population” — perhaps in, say, “concentration camps?”
He rails against Charleston City Council at-large candidate Joe Solomon, saying, “[Solomon] says, ‘We saved 50,000 lives last year.’ Well, you saved 50,000 addicts’ lives last year by administering Narcan. What kind of statistic is that?!” He then basically says that the only statistic worth reporting would be if those saved with Narcan were then turned into productive members of society — in other words, that their lives are inherently worth less than others.
Wolfe says health care professionals he’s talked with disagree with Solomon’s approach. As a health care professional, allow me to weigh in with a little “tough love” for Wolfe: The idea that we can arrest our way out of an addiction and homelessness epidemic — and that this would magically reverse decades of industrial, population and economic decline — is utter foolishness.
But hey, I’m not a business owner. So I asked my good friend, Jason Myer, who owns and operates Super Weenie, near the intersection of Capitol and Quarrier streets: What’s the single biggest issue you face as a business owner in Charleston?
His response?
“Access ... we don’t live in a walking culture and people don’t have a ‘pay-to-park’ mindset around here. I run a business smack dab [in the middle of] downtown and homeless people are barely on my radar, as far as problems go.”
For all of Wolfe’s signs, he’s missed the writing on the wall. The coal, chemical and manufacturing industries, along with most of the young people, have left Charleston and the surrounding area — but we’ve held onto our compassion, decency and self-respect.
The abandonment of these values, predicated on the lie that Charleston’s entire future depends on it, will not bring about the return of the things we’ve lost. But it will ensure that nothing and nobody will come to replace them.